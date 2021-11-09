Oregon man arrested on suspicion of killing cousin after fishing trip north of Redding

Clayton Allen Stearns

An Oregon man is suspected in the death of his cousin, whose body was found last month at an off-road area north of Redding.

Clayton Allen Stearns, 35, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder Monday morning in Shasta County, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The arrest capped a nearly monthlong investigation into the death of Christopher Allen Catterson, 35, of Redding.

When deputies went to the area of Keswick Lake near the Chappie/Shasta Off Highway Vehicle Recreation Area on Oct. 17, they found Catterson's pickup, a 2010 Black GMC Sierra, and later found the man's body.

Investigators ruled Catterson’s death suspicious.

In interviewing Catterson’s family members, sheriff’s detectives learned that Catterson went fishing on Oct. 16 with his cousin, Stearns, in the Keswick Lake area, investigators said.

Detectives also found out that Stearns was in Klamath Falls, Oregon, so they started working with the authorities in Oregon. After several search warrants were served, detectives found physical evidence allegedly connecting Stearns to Catterson’s death, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff's Office did not release details of the type of evidence the detectives found.

Stearns was booked into the Shasta County Jail and is being held without bail, the Sheriff’s Office said. His arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Shasta County Superior Court.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen a 2010 black GMC Sierra pickup or a gray 2010 Toyota Tacoma around the Chappie/Shasta Off Highway Vehicle Recreation Area on Oct. 16 to call the major crimes unit at (530) 245-6135 or email MCU@co.shasta.ca.us.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Oregon man arrested, suspected of killing cousin north of Redding