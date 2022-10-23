Oregon man faces murder charges after shooting, killing man in Bellingham

Bellingham police have made an arrest in a shooting case from Sunday, Oct. 16 that left a 31-year-old man dead.

Matthew J. Roberts, 28, of Eugene, Oregon was arrested Saturday and booked into the Whatcom County Jail on charges of second-degree murder, drive-by shooting, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Valencia Street on Sunday after a man called 911 to report that he had been shot and needed help.

Police found a man, now known to be Roberts, incoherent with a gunshot wound. Police rendered aid and Roberts was transported to a local hospital.

At the scene, police found two bags of white powder and a third bag with approximately 1,000 fentanyl pills next to where Roberts had been lying. Officers also found a loaded gun magazine several feet away.

Near a grassy area outside a building in the 2000 block of Teas Street, officers found a .40-caliber handgun that was missing its magazine.

Police said a blood trail led to an apartment, where officers found a counterfeit $100 bill that had been torn.

While officers investigated the scene, PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center called 911 to report that a man had been taken to the hospital in a personal car with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The 31-year-old man died from his injuries shortly after arriving.

Through their investigation, officers learned that the 31-year-old man had visited the apartment in the 2000 block of Texas Street wanting a phone, and walked out when he could not get it.

Shortly thereafter, residents of the apartment heard gunshots and then the man showed up with a gunshot wound. He was driven to the hospital.

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

Story continues

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP

Police also learned that there was a black Range Rover that met up with a Toyota Prius with Oregon license plates in the 2400 block of Alabama Street. Police said a man wearing the same clothes Roberts was wearing got out of the Prius and into the Range Rover, which was seen driving toward the Texas Street apartment just prior to the shooting.

A .38-caliber revolver had one spent shell casing and was found beneath Roberts at the scene of the shooting. Police said that the gun was used to shoot the 31-year-old man.

The .40-caliber handgun police had found was used by the 31-year-old man to shoot Roberts.

Police field tested the two bags of white powder that Roberts had, which were positive for the presence of cocaine.