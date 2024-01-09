Oregon man finds missing door plug from Alaska Airlines plane in his backyard

Bob Sauer, a schoolteacher in Portland, discovered the missing part of the Boeing jet that blew off midflight and led to an emergency landing.

BOB SAUER: I wasn't expecting to find it. It was actually a friend of mine who lives in the neighborhood who suggested that I go check my backyard because people were looking everywhere around for the door. And nobody had found it yet. And I thought, yeah, sure, it's not very likely that it's in my backyard. So I didn't do anything for a while.

But I finished my preparations for the week, and I thought, well, OK, I should go out and check. So it was dark by that time. And I went out and I got my flashlight and went around to the back, which is very dark, because I planted a forest back there. But in the flashlight beam, I could see that there was something gleaming white underneath the trees in the back that isn't normally there.

And when I went to investigate it, it was very obviously part of a plane. It had the same curvature as a fuselage. It had a plane-type window in it, and it was white, which is why it was gleaming. My heart did start beating a little faster at that point because I thought, oh, my goodness, people have been looking for this all weekend. And it looks like it's in my backyard.