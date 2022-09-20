Oregon man pleads guilty to breaking windows, destroying Planned Parenthood property

An Oregon man pleaded guilty Monday to breaking windows and destroying property at a Planned Parenthood because the clinic provided abortion services.

Devin Friedrick Kruse, 27, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, a law passed by Congress in 1994 in response to an increase in violence toward patients and providers of abortion services.

Planned Parenthood signage separate from the clinic damaged in Oregon. Getty Images

According to court documents, Kruse broke security cameras, a window, and a sign at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Grants Pass, Oregon on November 23, 2021. Several days later he returned to the property, threw a concrete block through its window, tore down an intercom system, and broke several light bulbs, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a press release.

Kruse later admitted he damaged property at the clinic because he was mad at Planned Parenthood for "killing unborn children."

Kruse was charged earlier this year by misdemeanor criminal information with two counts of violating the FACE Act which is punishable by up to one year in federal prison. His sentencing is scheduled to begin in early January.

As part of his plea deal, Kruse must pay restitution in full to Planned Parenthood as identified by the government prior to sentencing and ordered by the court.