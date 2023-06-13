Oregon man pleads guilty after producing, distributing ISIS propaganda

FBI Badge

A 33-year-old Oregon man has pleaded guilty following federal allegations that he coordinated with ISIS to produce and distribute propaganda and recruiting materials online for the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham.

After being charged in 2020, Hawazen Sameer Mothafar of Troutdale pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

Mothafar faces a maximum 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and a life term of supervised release. He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 11 before District Court Judge Marco A. Hernández.

What he did

After immigrating to the United States in 2014 from Iraq, Mothafar co-founded the Sunni Shield Foundation, a pro-ISIS propaganda organization that distributed violent promotional media on behalf of the terrorist group, according to court records.

In videos, Mothafar encouraged viewers to travel to Syria and Iraq to fight and conduct attacks for ISIS.

Along with his involvement with the Sunni Shield Foundation, the Portland-area man oversaw planning and production of a publication that promoted the terrorist group's goals and supported violent jihad.

He was involved with several other "pro-ISIS media organizations," according to the United States Attorney's Office.

Documents say Mothafar communicated with Abu Qaswara al-Shanqiti, a "specially designated global terrorist imprisoned in West Africa," and connected him with ISIS officials that he'd hoped would aid al-Shanqiti's release.

The case was investigated by the FBI Portland Field office and is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon.

Charles Gearing can be reached at cgearing@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Troutdale man pleads guilty after producing ISIS propaganda