Oregon man pleads to murder in the first degree for killing cousin near Redding

An Oregon man arrested in connection to the death of his cousin while they were on a fishing trip in 2021 has pled to murder in the first degree, the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Clayton Allen Stearns, 37, will receive a sentence of 25-years-to-life in prison and will be sentenced on January 24, 2024, according to a statement from the Shasta County District Attorney’s office.

According to the district attorney, Stearns had contacted his cousin about going fishing after the two had not spoken for some time. The district attorney's statement said that "Stearns was dealing with mental health issues, so the victim decided to go fishing to try and help his cousin."

Stearns had arranged to meet the victim in a remote location of Shasta County.

After the victim did not return home as planned, his victim’s family became concerned and called law enforcement.After locating the victim's truck by tracking their iPhone to the area of Keswick Lake near the Chappie/Shasta Off Highway Vehicle Recreation Area, deputies found the victim’s pickup and later found the man's body down an embankment in thick foliage, said officials with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office at the time.

Clayton Allen Stearns

"He was obviously deceased," according to the DA's statement on Tuesday.

An autopsy showed the male victim was likely assaulted with a sharp object, such as a knife and had died from those injuries, the district attorney's office said.Investigators on the case said Stearns returned to his property in Oregon after the murder. The DA said that Stearns waited until he was in Oregon "to receive medical treatment for injuries he likely received in the murder of his cousin."Stearns lied to detectives about his work schedule, the DA's office said.DNA analysis showed that blood traces found in Stearns’ vehicle belonged to the victim, according to the District Attorney's Office. DNA analysis on a rock located near the victim’s body showed DNA from both Stearns and the victim, the statement said.

No knife was found during that search, according to the statement.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Oregon man will be sentenced in late January after pleading to murder