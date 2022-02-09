Oregon man pleads not guilty after Camptonville manhunt

Feb. 9—An Oregon man who was arrested late last week after a manhunt in which the suspect was described to be wearing a "ghillie suit" in order to hide from authorities searching for him plead not guilty on Monday to charges stemming from that incident.

On the morning of Feb. 3, Yuba County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to a call about a man allegedly brandishing and firing a gun at a property in the 17000 block of Weeds Point Road in the Camptonville area.

According to Leslie Williams with the Yuba County Sheriff's Department, the Yuba County Dispatch Center received a 911 call from a woman who said her son was armed with a gun, was making threats, and subsequently fired gunshots into the air. The woman said she had juvenile grandchildren at the residence. The man was later identified as Jeremiah Lutz, 44, of Grants Pass, Ore.

Williams said when deputies arrived, witnesses said Lutz had walked into the woods allegedly carrying a rifle and a handgun while wearing a ghillie suit, camouflage clothing meant to mimic the surrounding environment.

As a result, a perimeter was established and a search was conducted by Yuba County deputies and other agencies such as the California Highway Patrol Grass Valley and CHP Air Support.

Because the search was for what was alleged to be an armed individual, a nearby school was placed on lockdown, Williams said. At around noon, Lutz was found in the woods and taken into custody without incident. When he was arrested, Lutz was allegedly found with about 100 rounds of ammunition.

Williams said a Yuba County Sheriff's Department K9 was later deployed in the area where Lutz was detained and a loaded handgun and rifle were allegedly found. Williams said Lutz was booked into Yuba County Jail with bail set at $150,000. As of Tuesday, he was listed as still being in the jail but with no bail amount listed.

Lutz has a prehearing conference scheduled for Feb. 16.