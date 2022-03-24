Oregon man who recorded people in Vancouver hospital restroom gets 6 years

An Oregon man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for recording people using the restroom at a Vancouver hospital and possessing child pornography.

Court records show Jason D. Schultz, of Salem, pleaded guilty in January to two counts of first-degree voyeurism and two counts of possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, The Columbian reported.

Judge Gregory Gonzales this week ordered the parties’ agreed-upon prison sentence of 77 months.

A nurse at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center found the camera and reported it last April to the Vancouver Police Department. Investigators recovered deleted images from the camera, which included photos of Schultz, the affidavit says.

Schultz worked at the center as a technician for his brother-in-law’s dialysis company, according to court records.

Investigators later found 322 images on Schultz’s iPad of what they believed to be five people who worked at the hospital in various states of undress. They also found images of child pornography, court records state.

A Clark County sheriff’s detective arrested Schultz in Vancouver in May at the hospital and the hospital suspended his access.

Schultz was convicted in 2000 in Oregon of three counts of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse, according to the pre-sentencing investigation, and served more than three years in prison.