Oregon man sentenced to 6+ years in federal prison for sex crimes against children

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon man has been sentenced to federal prison for possessing and distributing child pornography.

The 42-year-old Aloha resident Jason Rueben was sentenced to 80 months in federal prison and 10 years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The sentence includes paying $8,000 in special assessments, $14,000 in restitution and the requirement of registering as a sex offender upon release.

Gresham fire station closes due to high radon exposure concerns

The investigation began in New Albany, Ohio, in June 2022, after law enforcement officers accessed a private online chat used to share photos and videos of sexually explicit material involving children. The illicit material was shared using Kik Messenger, an instant messaging app for smartphones.

According to court documents, investigators saw a member of the group, later identified as Reuben, posting multiple explicit pieces of media. In addition, law enforcement was able to trace back to Rueben’s internet protocol address six independent submissions to the CyberTipline from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, from which they were able to ascertain his home address in Aloha.

PPS announces temporary relocation plans for 3 schools, with in-person classes starting Jan. 30

With a federal search warrant in tow, investigators seized multiple digital devices in Rueben’s home on July 26, 2022. The devices contained more than 48,000 images and videos of child sex abuse, including those involving young children and toddlers. An admission came from Reuben that he did indeed possess the illegal media and used the Kik messaging service.

Reuben pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography in October 2023 after a federal grand jury in Portland accused him of five charges along those same lines one year earlier.

Officials say people can leave tips about suspected instances of online child exploitation at the Homeland Security Investigations’ website or by contacting them by phone at 866-347-2423. More information can be found at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s website and the DOJ’s Project Safe Childhood website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.