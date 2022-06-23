Oregon man shot with stun gun while in creek sues police￼

Associated Press
·1 min read

MEDFORD, Ore. — A federal civil rights lawsuit alleges two southern Oregon police officers used excessive force against a man who fled from a vehicle stop and was shot with a Taser while standing in a creek.

The lawsuit says two Eagle Point officers fired their stun guns at Jonathon J. Wolf on June 21, 2021, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. The suit says that caused him to fall in the water and hit his head on a rock, knocking him unconscious.

Police initially had stopped a car in which Wolf was riding. Wolf ran as police tried to arrest him on a parole violation warrant.

The suit alleges the officers should have known that Wolf’s position standing in a creek with a rocky bottom would lead to injury when a Taser was used.

Aaron Prunty, Eagle Point’s city administrator, said he hadn’t read the suit and couldn’t comment.

Attorney David J. Linthorst said that Wolf floated face down in the water for at least a minute before officers could get to him.

Wolf, 33, was hospitalized for a concussion and lung damage, Linthorst said.

The suit, filed this week in federal court in Medford, seeks unspecified damages for Wolf’s injuries, medical costs and his pain and suffering.

Wolf's “mere flight” from an officer wasn’t sufficient justification to use a Taser to stop him, Linthorst argues.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon man shot with stun gun

Recommended Stories

  • Rates of attempted suicide sink where hate crime laws protect LGBTQ+ people: study

    Story at a glance High school students – regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity – are less likely to attempt suicide when they live in states with LGBTQ+ nondiscrimination protections in place, new research has found. No notable declines were found in states with hate crime laws that do not include sexual orientation…

  • FDA bans sale, marketing of Juul vaping and e-cigarettes amid rise in youth vaping

    The Food and Drug Administration has reviewed applications from Juul and hundreds of other vaping companies amid calls to crack down on youth vaping.

  • As a kid, Danny Torres roamed the streets. Now grown up, he makes art that reflects the ‘real’ Chicago

    Two artists, Tony Fitzpatrick and Danny Torres, were standing in the lobby of a new building on LaSalle St., across from a building that was once Gino’s East, now shuttered, and before that was Michael Jordan’s restaurant and long before that was a place named Ireland’s. The city is an organic thing, ever transforming, and this new building, at 448 N. LaSalle St., is a fine and encouraging ...

  • U.S. CDC advisers weigh Moderna COVID vaccine for teens, older children

    Should they vote to recommend its use, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky must then sign off for the U.S. government to start rolling the Moderna vaccine out for these children and teens. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, based on similar messenger RNA technology, has been available for teens for over a year and for children aged 5-11 since October. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in November delayed a decision on Moderna's shot in the age group now under consideration on concerns that it could cause heart inflammation, particularly in younger men, at higher rates than the Pfizer vaccine.

  • Doc's morning line: Dodgers exemplify difference between MLB's haves and have nots

    Against current sub-.500 teams, they Reds are 11-11. Against everyone else? 12-34. In those 46 games, they’ve been outscored by 85 runs.

  • Massachusetts man pleads guilty in pandemic loan fraud case

    A man who lied on his application for federal coronavirus business stimulus funds and then used some of the $400,000 he received to pay his mortgage has pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

  • Nelson: Don't buy the 'copaganda,' Erie taxpayers spend enough on police

    Councilman Chuck Nelson: In Erie, there’s no budget growing as fast as police.

  • Daunte Wright's Family Settles With Minnesota City For $3.2 Million Over His Police Killing

    A suburban Minneapolis city has agreed to pay $3.2 million to the family of Daunte Wright, a Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer who said she confused her gun for her Taser. The tentative settlement also includes changes in police policies and training involving traffic stops like the one that resulted in Wright’s death, according to a statement Tuesday night from attorneys representing Wright’s family. Wright was shot once in the chest by Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter, who i

  • This Sporty But Refined Superyacht Concept Is a 164-Foot Homage to Yin and Yang

    The sleek vessel proves that opposites can indeed be complementary.

  • Forest Hills superintendent candidate drops out after 'culture of kindness' resolution passes

    Russ Fussnecker, current Edgewood City Schools superintendent, has withdrawn his name as candidate for Forest Hills superintendent.

  • El Salvador extends state of emergency for third time to curb gangs

    El Salvador extended a controversial state of emergency to combat gangs for the third time on Tuesday, prompting criticism from human rights organizations over the suspension of constitutional protections. President Nayib Bukele's government first passed what was meant to be a 30-day measure in late March after the Central American country's murder rate spiked. Lawmakers overwhelmingly voted to extend the measure for another month beginning June 25, giving security forces extra powers to fight violent gangs.

  • Will this novel do for Joan of Arc what Wolf Hall did for Thomas Cromwell?

    To George Bernard Shaw, she was a champion of individualism. Rubens depicted her as a devout and humble servant of the state, while Shakespeare reduced her to a sly devil-worshipper. Now author Katherine J Chen, whose first novel riffed on Pride and Prejudice, becomes the latest to tackle that legendary historical figure, Joan of Arc – and somehow, she has found an entirely fresh and utterly enthralling take.

  • Lilo & Stitch Director Explains Why Frozen Praise Was 'Frustrating': 'We Did That' First

    On the 20th anniversary of Lilo & Stitch, director Chris Sanders talks about depicting a realistic bond between sisters and steering clear of a Prince Charming storyline in the animated movie

  • Sam Williams spent the offseason learning from Micah Parsons, Charles Haley

    The Cowboys had the defensive rookie of the year last season, with Micah Parsons turning into one of the greatest seasons by a rookie defender in history. Sam Williams wasn’t the Cowboys’ first-round choice this year, but he will have the same chance to impress in his first season. Randy Gregory left for the Broncos [more]

  • Zelenskyy: Ukraines defence will be as powerful as Israels

    ROMAN PETRENKO - THURSDAY, 23 JUNE 2022, 17:38 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine insists that after winning the war Ukraine will work towards becoming a truly European state - more liberal than before in many respects, but with a powerful security and defence system akin to Israel's.

  • Can you get a refund if your flight’s canceled? Here’s what we found out

    With summer travel numbers reaching near pre-pandemic numbers, airline staffing shortages are likely to cause delayed or canceled flights. Here’s what to do if that happens.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rules Republicans can defend North Carolina voter ID law

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that Republican lawmakers in North Carolina can intervene in a lawsuit challenging a voter ID law that they believed the state's Democratic attorney general was unlikely to defend strongly enough. In a 8-1 decision https://tmsnrt.rs/3ndjwKA authored by conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch, the court ruled that two Republican legislative leaders could join the lawsuit to defend the constitutionality of a 2018 law that Attorney General Josh Stein was already defending. Gorsuch said Republican-backed state law expressly authorized the lawmakers to participate in cases like this and that a "presumption of adequate representation is inappropriate when a duly authorized state agent seeks to intervene to defend a state law."

  • Bond market action ‘has been really strange,’ strategist says

    Wells Fargo Head of Macro Strategy Mike Schumacher joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss inflationary pressures, Treasury yields, rate hikes, bond market action, and the outlook for the Fed as Fed Chair Powell testifies before Congress.

  • If you're not part of the solution to the gun violence problem, you're part of the problem

    The Second Amendment argument about gun ownership is a distraction from the real problem: That leaders aren't coming up with any solutions.

  • Fix the Hog: Harley, Westinghouse ordered to fix warranties

    Federal regulators have accused Harley-Davidson and Westinghouse of imposing illegal warranty terms on customers and ordered them to fix their warranties and ensure that their dealers compete fairly with independent repair-makers. The companies have imposed illegal warranty terms that voided customer warranties if they used anyone other than the companies and their authorized dealers to get parts or repairs — restricting their options and costing them more money, the Federal Trade Commission announced Thursday in actions against the Milwaukee motorcycle maker and MWE Investments, which makes Westinghouse-brand outdoor power generators and related equipment.