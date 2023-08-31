Oregon man shot at Utah driver in busy Lehi fast food area

Salt Lake Police investigate a scene in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. A man who allegedly fired a shot at another driver while pulling out of a restaurant parking lot has been arrested in Utah County. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

An Oregon man who had been visiting Utah for the past week has been arrested and accused of shooting at another driver.

Just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, a man told police he was pulling out of a fast food restaurant parking lot on Thanksgiving Way in Lehi and was behind a white SUV. As the man pulled alongside the SUV to pass it near Ashton Boulevard and Clubhouse Drive, "the suspect pointed a gun and fired a single round," according to a police booking affidavit.

"(The man) stated that there was no road rage, and he did not do anything that would have upset the suspect," the affidavit states.

The man followed the driver while calling 911 until he was told by dispatchers to pull over.

"Officers met with (the man) and found a single bullet hole in the driver's side of the vehicle. The bullet hole was located in the vehicle's A pillar above the front driver's steering wheel," police wrote.

Officers reviewed surveillance video from nearby restaurants and "observed that the white vehicle cut (the man) off in the parking lot," the affidavit states.

After doing a records check on the SUV, police went to a residence in Lehi where they spotted both the vehicle and the driver. The vehicle was pulled over and Jose Ahumada, 29, was arrested. Inside his vehicle, police reported recovering a gun with a serial number that was scratched off

He was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a weapon by a restricted person, altering the serial number on a gun and two illegal shooting charges.

Police say Ahumada has served time in the Oregon State Prison, making it illegal for him to posses a firearm. He had been in Utah for the past week and was planning on returning to Oregon soon, the affidavit states.