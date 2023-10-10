Oregon man wanted after hate crime charge for anti-Asian attacks

[Source]

A man previously arrested for allegedly attacking Asian people in Portland, Oregon, is reportedly being sought after failing to show up to his first court date.

Background: Zion M. Cochran, 29, is accused of yelling “I hate Asians!” at a group of Asian people, shoving one Asian woman and throwing chairs, dishes and glasses at Mama Bird restaurant in Slabtown on the night of Sept. 4. Police arrived and took him to a hospital on suspicion that he was having a mental crisis, but what happened after that is unknown.

Hate crime charge: Cochran was initially cited on four counts of felony and misdemeanor criminal mischief; however, he was not booked into jail, according to The Oregonian.

Last week, prosecutors reportedly charged him with second-degree bias crime and harassment, including first- and second-degree criminal mischief for allegedly jumping on a moving car and smashing the windshield of a parked car that same evening.

Wanted: Cochran reportedly failed to show up to his first hearing last week. As a result, the judge issued a warrant for his arrest.

