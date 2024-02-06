Oregon may halt daylight saving time this year, without congressional approval

This file photos shows a machinist working on an eight-foot clock in Medfield, Mass. An Oregon state senator has introduced legislation she said is a better option than the daylight saving bill that continues to stall in Congress.

Kim Thatcher, R-Keizer, said Senate Bill 1548 would adopt Pacific Standard Time for 12 months of the year, putting an end to switching from standard time to daylight saving time in the spring and then back to standard time in the fall.

The proposal is part of a multi-state effort shifting away from daylight saving time to instead make Pacific Standard Time permanent. Washington, Idaho and California have introduced similar concepts this year.

Thatcher said in the five years since Oregon passed the daylight saving time bill that has been languishing in Congress, momentum has built to move to standard time.

"People are done with the switch," she said Tuesday.

And moving to Pacific Standard Time does not need the approval of Congress, said Thatcher who has bipartisan support including co-sponsors Sens. Elizabeth Steiner, D-Portland; Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego; Deb Patterson, D-Salem; and David Brock Smith, R-Port Orford; and Rep. Jami Cate, R-Lebanon.

Lawmakers in the Veterans, Emergency Management, Federal and World Affairs committee held an informational meeting for the bill on Tuesday. Portland State University students and professors who volunteer with the nonprofit organization Northwest Noggin testified in support of the bill.

Graduate student Marc Chenard said his honor thesis compiling neuroscience research led to the implementation of a later start time at Vancouver Public Schools.

"Permanent standard time in Oregon, and the sleep benefits that will accompany it, will have positive impacts on the health, well-being and success of Oregonian students," Chenard said.

Bill Griesar, a teaching assistant professor of interdisciplinary neuroscience at PSU, said exposure to light profoundly impacts people's ability to sleep well.

"Permanent standard time is best aligned with the natural circadian rhythms of our own brains and bodies, allowing us to wake up more days of the year in sunlight," Griesar said.

Kindra Crick, a molecular biologist, also urged lawmakers to "learn from our own history."

In 1974, President Richard Nixon enacted permanent daylight saving time across the country in response to the 1973 oil crisis. It was cut short after 10 months.

"It was wildly unpopular ... with school officials in Florida blaming the deaths of six children in the first month on their having to go to school in darkness," Crick said.

