Oregon mayor arrested in connection to shooting and road rage incident

The mayor of a small Oregon town allegedly opened fire on motorists in a Halloween night road rage incident, before he was arrested on Tuesday, authorities said.

A family of four was traveling south on Highway 281 near Parkdale at 8:43 p.m. PDT on Monday, "following behind an SUV that was driving erratically," according to a statement by the Hood River County Sheriff's Office.

When the SUV pulled over, the concerned family "slowed to get a description of the suspect vehicle," before a "male subject stepped out of the passenger side and fired multiple rounds from a handgun at the passing" car, according to the sheriff.

The alleged shooter was later identified as Dowen Jones, the 47-year-old mayor Rufus, a city with less that 270 residents that's about 100 miles east of downtown Portland, the sheriff said.

No one in the family car, two adults and two children, 5 and 8, was wounded.

Mayor Jones was booked on suspicion of attempted murder and four counts of attempted assault.

He's being held in lieu of $100,000 bail and made a brief court appearance on Wednesday.

Jones did not immediately qualify for a public defender and will have to hire his own attorney before his next court appearance, set for Nov. 10, officials said.

Rufus City Administrator Brenda Coleman declined comment when reached by NBC News on Wednesday afternoon and no one picked up a publicly listed phone number for Jones.

Jones won election in 2018, collecting 76 votes, far ahead of candidates who received four write-in votes.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com