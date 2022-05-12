Oregon mom kills herself, two children amid custody battle

An Oregon woman fighting her former spouse over custody fatally shot her two children, ages 6 and 8, then herself, according to police.

Ashley Palmer, 31, was found dead from a gunshot wound at home in Gresham, Ore., Tuesday morning, Gresham police announced Wednesday.

Autopsies on Palmer and her children confirmed they died from gunshot wounds in a murder-suicide.

Palmer’s ex, Jenavie Palmer, told The Oregonian that the pair had divorced in 2020 and she was seeking joint custody of 6-year-old daughter Kayleana and 8-year-old son Xavier.

Around midnight on Tuesday, Jenavie Palmer, who lives in Portland, got a text from Ashley with a link to a YouTube playlist called “mother children murder suicide 2022,” she told the newspaper. When no one answered the phone at the apartment, she called the police.

“They were loved,” she said. “They had their whole lives ahead of them and it was stolen from them. They are going to be very, very missed.”

In a messy custody battle, Ashley Palmer claimed Kayleana and Xavier “faced imminent harm” if Jenavie Palmer was allowed partial custody, while Jenavie claimed that Ashley had been charged with domestic violence against her, but had pleaded down to disturbing the peace, according to The Oregonian.