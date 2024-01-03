Oregon mortuary employee admits to stealing cash from deceased person

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An employee at an Oregon mortuary has been arrested after admitting to stealing money from a deceased person, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to officials, an out-of-state relative of a Lakeside, Oregon resident called on the Sheriff’s Office to conduct a welfare check at their home on Saturday, Dec. 30. Deputy Shawn Starr arrived at the residence just after midnight, when he found that the homeowner was deceased.

CCSO reported that Starr removed some of the individual’s belongings for “safekeeping,” before calling a local mortuary to collect the body per agency policy. Later, as the deputy processed the homeowner’s belongings, the agency said he noticed that $300 was missing from their wallet.

Starr reported the missing cash to his supervisor, who launched an investigation into the theft. According to Coos County officials, mortuary worker Kyle Robertson then admitted to stealing the money.

The Sheriff’s Office said Robertson returned $200, but he had already given the remaining $100 to a friend that he owed.

The 36-year-old man was arrested on charges of first-degree burglary and second-degree theft. He’s now being held at the Coos County Jail.

