Oregon mountain passes could see major snow, valley snow possible next week

Snow is forecast to impact Oregon mountain passes on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Winter is making a comeback in Oregon.

After a warm start to the season, a system of colder air is forecast to bring heavy mountain snow and the possibility of valley snow over the coming week.

Anywhere from 1 to 3 feet of snow is forecast for Cascade Mountain pass levels over the next week. And there is the possibility of valley snow beginning Wednesday next week.

The heaviest snowfall on the Cascade Range passes is currently forecast for Friday night and Saturday, when 10-18 inches of snow could fall on Santiam Pass (Highway 20), Willamette Pass (Highway 58) and the Mount Hood area.

A system of cool air is expected to impact Oregon over the coming week or more.

By late Saturday and Sunday, snow levels could drop into the Cascade Foothills and possibly the Coast Range at around 1,500 feet.

"We're pretty confident about the colder air coming in. There's good agreement in our models that the snow level will come down," National Weather Service meteorologist Daniel Hartsock said. "The uncertainty is with how much precipitation we get that actually turns into snow."

Second cold system could bring snow to Willamette Valley

The first major system this weekend isn't expected to bring snow close to Willamette Valley levels, but the second system, forecast for later next week, could.

"Midway through next week is when we have the chance for valley snow," Hartsock said. "Right now we're looking at a maybe 30%-40% chance of at least some snow, but we're also still seven days out."

The system next week could bring another foot of snow to the Cascade Mountains and possibly the Coast Range.

Will Oregon ski areas finally open?

The question of how much snow falls in the mountains has major implications for Oregon's winter recreation season.

The current low level of snow — 20% to 40% of normal in western Oregon — has kept some ski areas closed and limited terrain for places that are open.

A T-shirt tacked to the rail of a Hoodoo Ski Area building asks for divine help to save the ski season.

Currently, Oregon's highest and largest ski areas have been able to open in a reduced capacity, including Timberline Lodge, Mount Hood Meadows and Mount Bachelor. The state's smaller and more affordable ski areas such as Hoodoo, Willamette Pass and Mount Ashland have stayed closed.

This storm will almost certainly expand terrain at the already-open resorts, and it could open the smaller ones, but it's not a given. The forecast shows times of rain and snow Monday and Tuesday, so a super dump of snow isn't guaranteed.

Why the cool air? And what about El Nino?

Part of the reason this season has been so warm so far, forecasters have said, is that the El Nino weather pattern tends to favor warmer and drier conditions in the Pacific Northwest.

This colder air system is coming because the polar jet stream is getting pushed south, from Alaska into the Lower 48, which brings most of Oregon's major snow events. The cool weather is forecast to last at least the next 8 to 14 days.

However, in the long run, this winter is still forecast to be warmer and drier than normal, Oregon State climatologist Larry O'Neill said.

"My assessment is that this weekend's storm and cool weather is not part of a longer pattern shift, unfortunately," O'Neill said.

Zach Urness has been an outdoors reporter in Oregon for 15 years and is host of the Explore Oregon Podcast. To support his work, subscribe to the Statesman Journal. He can be reached at zurness@StatesmanJournal.com or (503) 399-6801. Find him on Twitter at @ZachsORoutdoors.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon weather forecast: Mountain passes could see major snow