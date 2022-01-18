Oregon National Guard COVID-19 Hospital Deployment Starts Tuesday

PORTLAND, OR — It was just about one month ago, that Gov. Brown stood before hundreds of Oregon National Guard members in a demobilization ceremony. It brought to an end what had been their second-longest domestic mission ever – helping out frontline workers in hospitals across the state as the hospitals struggled with COVID-19.

The longest mission had been helping out after Hurricane Katrina.

Last week, Brown called 1,200 of them back to duty as the omicron-driven surge of COVID-19 tightened its grip on the state. Starting Tuesday, the National Guard members are being sent to 40 hospitals across the state that are facing staffing shortages and rising numbers of patients.

OHSU, Legacy, Providence, and Adventist. are among the hospitals that are getting help.



"Thank you, once again, to our Guard members, their families, and their employers for this sacrifice and support," Brown said.

"As they step up yet again, I am asking all Oregonians to continue to do your part. Get vaccinated, get boosted, wear your masks, and stay home when you are sick."

