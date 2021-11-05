Oregon nurses union sets November 15 strike deadline against Kaiser Permanente

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Yau
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Justin Yau

PORTLAND, Ore. (Reuters) - Union leaders for 3,400 nurses and other medical staff at Kaiser Permanente in Oregon set a Nov. 15 strike deadline on Thursday, threatening a walkout they said would idle some 30,000 workers overall unless contract talks make suitable progress.

The Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals is at odds with Kaiser over the medical network's plan for a two-tiered wage system featuring a lower pay scale for newly hired employees than their more senior colleagues.

The union says such a system would deepen what the nurses describe as a staffing crisis in the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic.

Labor leaders cite a survey of Kaiser nurses and other healthcare workers that found 42% were considering leaving the field over perceptions of mistreatment.

Kaiser ranks as one of the nation's largest not-for-profit healthcare networks and managed-care organizations, with nearly 12.5 million plan members and operating revenues of nearly $24 billion last quarter.

The health network issued a statement saying it was "still hopeful that a labor disruption will be averted through our continued negotiations."

Kaiser added that its union workforce in "many areas" of the country earn wages 26% to 38% above average market rates, which the union called inaccurate.

The union's rank-and-file voted overwhelmingly on Oct. 11 to authorize a strike.

"Striking is out last resort, but it is what we must do so that we can protect our patients, our workers, and our entire public healthcare system," union president Jodi Barschow, president of the Oregon Federation of Nurses, said in a statement announcing the strike deadline.

The union's nearly 3,400 members in Oregon and southwestern Washington state - registered nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and lab technicians - will walk off the job starting 6 a.m. on Nov. 15 "unless negotiations improve" beforehand, the statement said.

The union said another 32,000 Kaiser workers from affiliated unions would effectively join the strike by refusing to cross picket lines, and that 8,000 more may follow shortly afterward in California, Washington, Hawaii and Colorado.

Kaiser operates 64 facilities in Oregon and southwestern Washington, including two hospitals and six urgent-care clinics.

Kaiser and unions representing more than 80,000 healthcare workers in California and six other states reached a labor contract in September 2019 that averted a strike.

The latest standoff comes amid a year of labor unrest across the United States on a variety of fronts, including a United Auto Workers union strike against tractor manufacturer John Deere.

(Reporting by Justin Yau in Portland, Oregon; Editing by Steve Gorman and Gerry Doyle)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Teenage inventor Vinisha Umashanka given standing ovation at Cop26 for call to ‘stop talking and start doing’

    ‘I’m not just a girl from India, I’m a girl from Earth’ says creator of solar-powered ironing cart

  • FAA has referred 37 air passengers for criminal prosecution

    The Federal Aviation Administration says it has referred 37 cases involving unruly airline passengers to the FBI for possible criminal prosecution since the number of disruptions on flights began to spike in January. FAA and Justice Department officials said Thursday that in the last three months they developed a process for the FAA to regularly send cases to the FBI, which forwards those worthy of prosecution to field offices for investigation. The FAA said the cases referred to the FBI are among 227 this year in which it has begun enforcement action that could lead to civil penalties against passengers.

  • Georgia's Anderson investigated for alleged rape, suspended

    Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson's senior season is on hold while he is being investigated by Athens police on a rape allegation. No charges have been filed, but Anderson has been suspended and will not play in No. 1 Georgia's game against Missouri on Saturday, according to his attorney, Steve Sadow. Sadow told The Associated Press that Anderson was suspended by Georgia "pending the investigation.”

  • Panthers top Caps in OT for franchise's best 10-game start

    Eetu Luostarinen scored 1:55 into overtime to give the Florida Panthers a 5-4 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night and the team's best 10-game start to a season. Luostarinen’s centering pass went off a Capitals players stick and into the net, moving the Panthers to 9-0-1 with 19 points. Florida’s Aleksander Barkov scored two goals, raising his career total to 188, tied with Olli Jokinen for the most in franchise history.

  • Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Indonesia; 11 missing

    Torrential rains triggered flash floods on Indonesia’s main island of Java on Thursday that left at least 11 people missing, officials said. The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said rivers on the slopes of Mount Arjuno overflowed their banks and inundated five hamlets in Kota Batu, a city in East Java province. The agency chief, Ganip Warsito, said heavy rains are expected to continue and increase until February, partly because of a La Nina weather pattern.

  • US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies

    About 84 million Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4, 2022, or get tested for the virus weekly, under government rules issued Thursday. (November 4)

  • I'm Black, Bisexual, Baptist, And It's Not Easy

    My name is Myke Thompson, and after a lifetime of hiding in the shadows, I unabashedly put the Bi in BIPOC.View Entire Post ›

  • Kellogg's U.S. cereal plant workers reject revised offer

    The workers went on a strike on Oct. 5 after their contracts expired, as negotiations over payment and benefits stalled due to differences between the company and around 1,400 union members at Kellogg's cereal plants. The Froot Loops cereal maker said in a statement its revised offer, which is set to expire on Nov. 11 midnight, was immediately rejected by the union who refused to place it before the employees for a vote. Kellogg has demanded that workers give up quality health care, retirement benefits, and holiday and vacation pay, Anthony Shelton, president of Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers (BCTGM) International Union, had said last month.

  • Fact check: False claim that CNN wrote about In-N-Out, white supremacy

    A fake CNN headline about the fast-food restaurant In-N-Out is circulating online.

  • Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, WHO Europe head says

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -European countries must work harder to prevent the coronavirus spreading further as deaths and new cases surge, the World Health Organization's Europe head said on Thursday. "grave concern" and new cases are nearing record levels, exacerbated by the more transmissible Delta variant of the virus, the WHO's Hans Kluge told a media briefing. If the region follows its current trajectory, Kluge said, another 500,000 COVID-19 related deaths could occur in the region by February next year.

  • Deere Takes Hard Line After Workers Reject Second Offer

    (Bloomberg) -- Deere & Co. said the new contract it provided to striking union employees is the company’s best and final offer, and they aren’t returning to the bargaining table.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Results on Key Ballot Initiatives, From Policing to the EnvironmentInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming

  • Rabbi From Hell at Center of Gruesome Cult Murders

    Sander Koning/AFP via Getty ImagesJERUSALEM—A Jerusalem judge says that Eliezer Berland, one of Israel’s most infamous cult leaders, who repeatedly slipped through the hands of law enforcement by fleeing the country and securing reduced jail sentences through plea deals, has implicated himself in two gory unsolved murders dating back to 1986.Following the arrests in recent weeks of seven of Berland’s followers, the defrocked rabbi, a convicted sex offender, was arrested on Monday at a prison in

  • Many COVID-19 Survivors Still Can't Smell or Taste. Treating Them Isn't Easy

    On the morning after Christmas 2020, Carolyn Hinds woke up and realized she couldn’t smell or taste anything. To this day, Hinds, 38, can barely smell anything, and her sense of taste remains warped—sweet things leave a strange aftertaste, salty foods upset her stomach and spice makes her lips and tongue burn but tastes like nothing. Smell loss isn’t a COVID-specific phenomenon—it can happen due to other viruses, neurologic disorders, smoking, head injuries and normal aging, among other causes—but the pandemic has greatly increased its prevalence.

  • Anti-Vaxxer’s Racist Outburst at Council Meeting Turns Into Epic Self-Own

    County of San Diego Board of Supervisors via YouTubeA discussion about coronavirus vaccines became so heated during a San Diego board of supervisors meeting on Tuesday night that one public attendee unleashed a vile, racist attack before being booted by security and ditched by a radio station he worked for.San Diego County lawmakers used the meeting to provide routine updates about new cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations, transmission rates, and how vaccination rates can stall coronavirus from s

  • Realtor who flew to the Capitol riot on a private jet and said she wouldn't go to jail because of her 'blonde hair' and 'white skin' gets 60 days behind bars

    When a critic on Twitter told Jenna Ryan she would go to jail, Ryan said she was "definitely not going to jail."

  • Deere warns employees not to expect more concessions; strike continues

    Deere executives said Wednesday that the company wouldn't return to the bargaining table with striking workers because it wouldn't offer a better contract than one they rejected that included immediate 10% raises.

  • China tennis star Peng says ex-vice premier forced her into sex

    Former world No.1 tennis doubles player Peng Shuai, one of China's biggest sporting stars, has publicly accused a former Chinese vice premier of forcing her into sex several years ago in a social media post that was later deleted. According to a screenshot of her verified Weibo account late on Tuesday, Peng said that Zhang Gaoli, who became a member of the Politburo Standing Committee - China's top decision-making body - coerced her into sex and they later had an on-off consensual relationship. The post was deleted around half an hour after it was published, although searches for Peng's name on China's tightly controlled internet surged after the posting, and screenshots were shared among private WeChat groups and over iMessage.

  • A treasure hunter got lost in Yellowstone. Now he’ll pay and is banned from the park

    He spent the night in the park “wet, cold, [and] scared,” according to court documents.

  • From hanging pirates to firing squads, pictures reveal 303-year history of SC executions

    We uncovered a handwritten execution book dated back to 1912, a photo of “the switchman” for the electric chair and never-before-seen logs from death row in 2021. Viewer discretion is advised.

  • Witness says Kyle Rittenhouse was 'nervous' and 'didn't know what was going on' in Kenosha, while one of the men he killed was acting 'erratic'

    A witness who livestreamed from Kenosha in August 2020 said Rittenhouse stood out because he looked young, chain-smoked, and wore purple medical gloves.