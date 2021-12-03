Oregon officials ask public help to find killers of a wolf pack
Officials in Oregon are asking for public assistance to locate the person or persons responsible for poisoning eight wolves in the eastern part of the state earlier this year.
Officials in Oregon are asking for public assistance to locate the person or persons responsible for poisoning eight wolves in the eastern part of the state earlier this year.
Billie Eilish has revealed new tresses to fans again and is showing off her new brunette locks in a recent Instagram post.
Conservation groups call the deaths a "huge setback" for Oregon's endangered wolf population.
Rookie Wire runs down the top 50 salaries in the NBA this season.
Although Sunday is expected to reach a high of 62 during the day, there's a chance of rain and snow showers before 8 a.m.
The eggshell jerseys are returning for the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday.
What a Roe reversal would mean for Trump
Over 20 years ago, a young American couple adopted a Russian girl. But eventually, the parents began to fear she was capable of murder. For this week's "48 Hours," Troy Roberts sat down with her decades later to discuss her surprising story, and he joined CBSN to talk about his reporting.
A total of 8 wolves, including an entire pack, have been poisoned to death over months in this one Oregon county, police said.
Rochester Hills District CourtFour days before 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley allegedly opened fire at his Michigan high school, his parents bought him an unusually early Christmas gift: a 9mm Sig Sauer handgun.The teen accompanied his father, James Crumbley, to buy the gun at Acme Shooting Goods in the small town of Oxford. Ethan referred it to that night on Instagram as his “new beauty.” The next day, his mom, Jennifer Crumbley, who once posted an open letter thanking President-elect Donald Trump
From Friday until Sunday, the Big Island of Hawaii is under a blizzard warning. A foot of snow and winds up to 100 mph are expected.
Meadows, then the White House chief of staff, played a key role in furthering Trump's efforts to pressure officials and overturn his election loss.
"I love volunteering, so being told that I can no longer do that felt like one of the biggest joys in my life was just ripped away from me..."View Entire Post ›
"The server dropped the food off at the table and 20 minutes later, they had it sent back because it was cold."View Entire Post ›
McEnany repeatedly lied about COVID-19, the 2020 election, and Trump's public support, despite pledging never to deceive the public.
Courtesy Mykayla BolieuThe family of Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old American woman from Spokane, Washington who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room while on vacation with her boyfriend, said she looked like she had been “beaten to a bloody pulp” when Mexican authorities discovered her body on Saturday.“I received a call from the Mexican consulate letting me know my daughter has passed away and that she’s been found dead,” Jayme Bolieu, Sativa’s mother, told The Daily Beast in an interview. “H
Ghislaine Maxwell was a boss who made almost impossible demands.
The chic European royal women are both fans of H&M's sustainable line
The supermodel is no longer dressing "for HIM."
Prosecutors said the teen's mother texted him after hearing there had been a shooting at Oxford High School.
Lawyers who argued for landmark LGBTQ rights cases — Obergefell v. Hodges and Lawrence v. Texas — were conflicted on the validity of Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s argument.