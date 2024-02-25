Oregon officials concerned by ClackCo’s stance on social service center

(PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Clackamas County commissioners’ decision to terminate an agreement to help provide social services in North Clackamas has attracted the attention of state legislators who are hopeful that school district and county officials are now working toward a solution.

State Rep. Janelle Bynum said that she called County Board Chair Tootie Smith and wasn’t able to talk with Smith about the Wichita Center, which provides an array of services like a food bank and clothes closet to vulnerable residents in the community.

On Feb. 19, Smith emailed Bynum the parks district’s “frequently asked questions” fact sheet on Wichita. Smith’s email introduced the fact sheet by writing, “I think there is a lot of misunderstanding, some of which is being repeated by members of the community.”

In a follow-up interview with Pamplin Media Group, Bynum said she believes commissioners, not the school board members and over 100 citizens who have signed a petition against the termination, have a fundamental misunderstanding. Bynum, the chair of the House Committee on Economic Development who is currently running for Congress, said that it’s debatable as to whether Wichita is “outside of the core parks and recreation mission,” as the FAQs stated.

Regardless of whether the center is within the parks district’s purview, Bynum sees commissioners as missing the point. Bynum said that county commissioners shouldn’t be doing anything to destabilize services for residents experiencing family instability like homelessness, job loss or medical emergencies.

