Oregon to order indoor mask mandate for vaccinated and unvaccinated residents across state

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) will resume a statewide indoor mask mandate for all residents, regardless of their vaccination status, to combat a rise in COVID-19 cases, her office announced Tuesday.

The big picture: Oregon is the third state, after Hawaii and Louisiana, to require residents who are fully vaccinated against the virus to wear masks.

Oregon, which has recorded some of the lowest numbers of cases and deaths from the coronavirus in the U.S., has seen its daily average of 110 a month ago rise to 1,180, the New York Times notes.

What to watch: The state will also require state agency workers to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18, or earlier if a vaccine receives federal approval.

Brown will formally announce the measures on Wednesday.

