Oregon organizations providing help for domestic violence victims
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and organizations in Oregon are offering assistance to those in need.
The Henderson House, a domestic and sexual violence resource organization in McMinnville, is one of many in the Willamette Valley that assists individuals. They are hosting a peer support group on Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at their office located at 610 SE First St. Child care will be provided.
If you are a domestic violence victim and need help, or know someone who does, here are some organizations and resources available in Oregon.
Center for Hope & Safety
A nonprofit organization in Salem that provides a safe refuge and support to sexual assault and domestic violence victims.
Advocacy Office:605 Center St NEOffice number: 503-378-1572
24-hour crisis line: 503-399-7722
Website: mvwcs.com
SABLE House
A domestic violence and sexual violence resource in Polk County that offers help through crisis intervention and community education services.
Advocacy Office:314 SE Oak St., DallasOffice number: 503-623-6703
24-hour crisis line: 503-623-4033
Website: sablehouse.org
Henderson House
A domestic and sexual violence resource in McMinnville that provides shelter, support groups and legal assistance.
Advocacy Office:610 SE First St., McMinnvilleOffice number: 503-472-0244
24-hour crisis line: 503-472-1503
Website: hendersonhouse.org
Marion County Victims’ Assistance Program
More than 50 volunteers provide services to victims of violent crimes in Marion County, including advocating for victims and providing education.
Location:555 Court St NE, Suite 3231Office number: 503-588-5253
Website: co.marion.or.us/DA/victimassistance
Polk County Victims’ Assistance Program
The Polk County District Attorney's Office offers help with everything from answering basic questions about what to expect in court to filling out forms for restitution.
Location:850 Main St., DallasOffice number: 503-623-9268, Press 3
Website: co.polk.or.us/da/prosecution/va/crime-victims-assistance-program
Canyon Crisis Center
An organization in Mill City that provides emergency shelter, support groups, legal advocacy and referrals to other services for victims of domestic and sexual violence.
Location:825 N.W. Santiam Blvd., Mill CityOffice number: 503-897-2327
24-hour crisis line: 503-897-2327
Website: canyoncrisis.org
Services Outside of Oregon
Safe Horizon
Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-621-HOPE (4673)
Website: safehorizon.org
Crime Victims’ Hotline
1-866-689-HELP (4357)
National Domestic Violence Hotline
1.800.799.7233 OR 1-800-787-3224 (TTY)
Website: thehotline.org
Statesman Journal reporter Capi Lynn contributed to this report.
Dejania Oliver is the breaking news reporter for the Statesman Journal. Contact her at DAOliver@salem.gannett.com or follow on Twitter @DejaniaO.
