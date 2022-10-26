Oregon organizations providing help for domestic violence victims

Dejania Oliver, Salem Statesman Journal
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and organizations in Oregon are offering assistance to those in need.

The Henderson House, a domestic and sexual violence resource organization in McMinnville, is one of many in the Willamette Valley that assists individuals. They are hosting a peer support group on Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at their office located at 610 SE First St. Child care will be provided.

If you are a domestic violence victim and need help, or know someone who does, here are some organizations and resources available in Oregon.

Center for Hope & Safety

A nonprofit organization in Salem that provides a safe refuge and support to sexual assault and domestic violence victims.

Advocacy Office:605 Center St NEOffice number: 503-378-1572

24-hour crisis line: 503-399-7722

Website: mvwcs.com

SABLE House

A domestic violence and sexual violence resource in Polk County that offers help through crisis intervention and community education services.

Advocacy Office:314 SE Oak St., DallasOffice number: 503-623-6703

24-hour crisis line: 503-623-4033

Website: sablehouse.org

Henderson House

A domestic and sexual violence resource in McMinnville that provides shelter, support groups and legal assistance.

Advocacy Office:610 SE First St., McMinnvilleOffice number: 503-472-0244

24-hour crisis line: 503-472-1503

Website: hendersonhouse.org

Marion County Victims’ Assistance Program

More than 50 volunteers provide services to victims of violent crimes in Marion County, including advocating for victims and providing education.

Location:555 Court St NE, Suite 3231Office number: 503-588-5253

Website: co.marion.or.us/DA/victimassistance

Polk County Victims’ Assistance Program

The Polk County District Attorney's Office offers help with everything from answering basic questions about what to expect in court to filling out forms for restitution.

Location:850 Main St., DallasOffice number: 503-623-9268, Press 3

Website: co.polk.or.us/da/prosecution/va/crime-victims-assistance-program

Canyon Crisis Center

An organization in Mill City that provides emergency shelter, support groups, legal advocacy and referrals to other services for victims of domestic and sexual violence.

Location:825 N.W. Santiam Blvd., Mill CityOffice number: 503-897-2327

24-hour crisis line: 503-897-2327

Website: canyoncrisis.org

Services Outside of Oregon

Safe Horizon

Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-621-HOPE (4673)

Website: safehorizon.org

Crime Victims’ Hotline

1-866-689-HELP (4357)

National Domestic Violence Hotline

1.800.799.7233 OR 1-800-787-3224 (TTY)

Website: thehotline.org

Statesman Journal reporter Capi Lynn contributed to this report.

Dejania Oliver is the breaking news reporter for the Statesman Journal. Contact her at DAOliver@salem.gannett.com or follow on Twitter @DejaniaO.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon organizations provide help domestic violence victims

