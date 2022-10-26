Oregon organizations providing help for domestic violence victims

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and organizations in Oregon are offering assistance to those in need.

The Henderson House, a domestic and sexual violence resource organization in McMinnville, is one of many in the Willamette Valley that assists individuals. They are hosting a peer support group on Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at their office located at 610 SE First St. Child care will be provided.

If you are a domestic violence victim and need help, or know someone who does, here are some organizations and resources available in Oregon.

A nonprofit organization in Salem that provides a safe refuge and support to sexual assault and domestic violence victims.

Advocacy Office:605 Center St NEOffice number: 503-378-1572

24-hour crisis line: 503-399-7722

Website: mvwcs.com

A domestic violence and sexual violence resource in Polk County that offers help through crisis intervention and community education services.

Advocacy Office:314 SE Oak St., DallasOffice number: 503-623-6703

24-hour crisis line: 503-623-4033

Website: sablehouse.org

Henderson House

A domestic and sexual violence resource in McMinnville that provides shelter, support groups and legal assistance.

Advocacy Office:610 SE First St., McMinnvilleOffice number: 503-472-0244

24-hour crisis line: 503-472-1503

Website: hendersonhouse.org

Marion County Victims’ Assistance Program

More than 50 volunteers provide services to victims of violent crimes in Marion County, including advocating for victims and providing education.

Location:555 Court St NE, Suite 3231Office number: 503-588-5253

Website: co.marion.or.us/DA/victimassistance

The Polk County District Attorney's Office offers help with everything from answering basic questions about what to expect in court to filling out forms for restitution.

Location:850 Main St., DallasOffice number: 503-623-9268, Press 3

Website: co.polk.or.us/da/prosecution/va/crime-victims-assistance-program

An organization in Mill City that provides emergency shelter, support groups, legal advocacy and referrals to other services for victims of domestic and sexual violence.

Location:825 N.W. Santiam Blvd., Mill CityOffice number: 503-897-2327

24-hour crisis line: 503-897-2327

Website: canyoncrisis.org

Services Outside of Oregon

Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-621-HOPE (4673)

Website: safehorizon.org

Crime Victims’ Hotline

1-866-689-HELP (4357)

1.800.799.7233 OR 1-800-787-3224 (TTY)

Website: thehotline.org

