Oregon, other states reach $700 million agreement with Google over Android lawsuit

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum and a bipartisan group of 52 other attorneys general announced on Tuesday, Dec. 19, a $700 million agreement with Google in their lawsuit about the company’s anticompetitive conduct with the Google Play Store.

“Every company is required to play by the rules, from the smallest of mom-and-pop shops to the biggest brands on the planet, and this settlement demonstrates that principle as clear as day,” Rosenblum said. “Google has agreed to make right with the more than 100 million consumers it wronged and will be required to take many important steps to prevent anticompetitive conduct in the future.”

Google will pay $630 million in restitution, minus costs and fees, to consumers who made purchases on the Google Play Store between August 2016 and September 2023, and who were harmed by Google’s anticompetitive practices. Google will pay the states an additional $70 million for their sovereign claims. People eligible for restitution do not have to submit a claim — they will receive automatic payments through PayPal or Venmo, or they can elect to receive a check or ACH or automated clearing house transfer.

More details about that process will be forthcoming, according to a release from the Oregon attorney general’s office.

The agreement also requires Google to make their business practices more procompetitive in several ways.

