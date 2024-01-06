An Oregon police force just saw its first shooting in decades. The man was from Boise

A Boise, Idaho, man was shot and injured by Oregon police during a traffic stop earlier this week.

Baker City District Attorney Greg Baxter told the Idaho Statesman that Justin Burkeen is receiving treatment for multiple gunshot wounds at a Boise-area hospital after two Baker City police officers shot him. The 30-year-old hasn’t been charged with a crime yet, but Baxter said by phone that he plans to convene a grand jury.

The Baker City Police Department pulled over a vehicle at around 2 a.m. Tuesday near the city’s center at the intersection of Clark and Church streets, according to a news release from the department. Burkeen was a passenger in the vehicle, and according to police, he “brandished a firearm” during the traffic stop, causing the officers to fire their weapons.

The driver of the vehicle, an unidentified woman, wasn’t arrested and hasn’t been charged with any crime, Baxter said. He declined to say why officers pulled over the vehicle.

Baker City, which has a population of about 10,000 people, is roughly two hours northwest of Boise on Interstate 84. The city, along with its surrounding county, had not seen a police shooting since at least 1992, Baxter said.

The officers, who haven’t been identified, were placed on paid leave per department policy. Baxter said he expects to release the officers’ names early next week after they’ve been interviewed. He said they were wearing body cameras.

The incident is being investigated by the Baker County Major Crimes Team, which includes the Oregon State Police, Baker County Sheriff’s Office, Baker City Police Department and Baker County District Attorney’s Office.

A warrant was issued for Burkeen in Ada County in August after he allegedly violated his probation, according to online court records. He’s on felony probation until 2026 on a drug charge.