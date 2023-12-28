Oregon police say grenade at middle school was just dog poop bag holder

Officers recovered a dog poop dispenser that resembled a hand grenade at Patton Middle School in McMinnville, Oregon on Dec. 18, 2023.

An Oregon middle school had a scare before realizing a suspected hand grenade was actually an outlandish dog poop bag dispenser.

Officers responded to the grass field near the Patton Middle School's track in McMinnville, Oregon on Dec. 18 after reports of a possible hand grenade. Students were school staff students secured inside the school during the investigation, the McMinnville Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

The department said arriving officers secured school grounds and contacted the Oregon State Police Bomb Squad. Using drones, officials took close-up pictures of the item and determined the item was just a bag dispenser designed to appear like a hand grenade.

"We removed the item that day, just to so wouldn't continue to cause alarm," Patrol Captain Scott Fessler told USA TODAY on Thursday.

The department thanked the staff at Patton Middle School for quickly working to ensure student's safety during the scare and the state's bomb squad for their assistance.

No sign it was left intentionally

The department determined there is nothing to indicate that the device was left on school grounds to intentionally cause distress, according to Fessler.

"There hadn't been any threats towards the school or that area or anyone in particular in that area," Fessler said. "So there's really nothing on the onset that we're aware of to indicate that it was done intentionally."

Fessler added no owners have came forward as the one who left the item behind.

"I would really be surprised if somebody came forward unless it was to maybe just say, 'hey, sorry for causing the concern," he said.

