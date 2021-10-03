Oregon Polo Ralph Lauren store gunman caught on camera pointing gun at employee

Oregon police are looking for three suspects who robbed a Polo Ralph Lauren store Saturday evening.

One of the suspects can be seen pointing a gun at an employee in a photo shared with Fox News.

Woodburn Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Woodburn Premium Outlets Polo Ralph Lauren store just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The suspects walked into the store, looked around and picked up some merchandise, police said. Two of the three suspects started walking out with the merchandise without paying.

A store employee confronted them, and one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the employee, police said. All three suspects then left the store.

Police said they fled in a light blue Honda CRV with no license plates and were seen traveling north on Interstate 5.

The first suspect is described as a Pacific Islander male adult, around 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a medium build, wearing a light-colored hoodie with khaki shorts and tall white socks with white shoes.

The second suspect, who police said pointed the gun, is described as a Hispanic or light-skinned African American male adult, between 5 feet, 4 inches and 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with a thin build, wearing red joggers, a black Patagonia hoodie, surgical face mask, black beanie and black tennis shoes. He also has a heart-shaped or teardrop tattoo under his left eye.

The third suspect is described as an African American adult male, between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build, wearing a black suit with a single white stripe on the shoulders and pant leg and a black baseball cap.

No further details were released.

The Woodburn Police Department is asking anyone with information about the robbery to call 503-982-2345 and reference case number 2021-011227.

A Ralph Lauren spokesperson told Fox News the company is "cooperating with authorities who are urgently investigating this matter. The safety of our teams and customers is our top priority."

Woodburn is about 30 miles southwest of Portland.