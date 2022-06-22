Oregon psychiatric patient wanted for crimes in two states arrested after escaping hospital, police say

A man charged with crimes in Oregon and California briefly escaped a psychiatric unit before he was taken back into police custody.

The St. Charles Medical Center notified the Bend Police Department that Jeremy Allbritton, 41, had arrived back at the hospital at around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

He was reported missing hours earlier at 8:30 a.m. He had recently assaulted hospital staff and was considered dangerous, the Bend Police Department said.

He was not armed when he left the hospital.

OREGON GROWTH SITE HAS 12K MARIJUANA PLANTS AND 3K POUNDS OF POT SEIZED

Authorities did not specify the crimes he was wanted for. At the time of disappearance, Allbritton took off his reddish-pink hospital scrub short-sleeved top but was still wearing his green hospital scrub bottoms, police said.

He was not wearing any shoes, they said.

After his arrest, he was taken to the Deschutes County Jail on charges of coercion, menacing, fourth-degree assault and harassment, as well as two Deschutes County warrants, a California warrant and a violation of his release agreement.