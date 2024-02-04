Oregon Recovers launches mobile app to address addiction crisis

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Recovers, a statewide coalition of people in recovery plus their families and friends, launched the Recovery Network of Oregon mobile app aimed at addressing the state’s addiction crisis Wednesday afternoon.

According to the coalition, people can use the app to search for support services, providers, peers and meetings intended to assist them in their recovery from drug and alcohol addiction. Users can even filter services by cultural identity, lived experience and insurance.

The coalition added that the motivation to create the app came from the fact that Oregon has the 2nd highest level of untreated addiction in the country, but ranks 50th in access to treatment.

Additionally, the coalition emphasized excessive alcohol use is Oregon’s third-leading cause of preventable death and disease. Furthermore, 18% of Oregonians 12 and older have an untreated substance use disorder.

The app is available to download for free on Apple and Android.

