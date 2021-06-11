Oregon Rep. who let rioters into Capitol expelled

Republican lawmakers have voted with majority Democrats in the Oregon House of Representatives to take the historic step of expelling a Republican member who had let violent, far-right protesters into the state Capitol on Dec. 21. (June 11)

