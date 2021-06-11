Oregon Rep. who let rioters into Capitol expelled

Associated Press
Democratic leaders in the California Legislature announced Thursday the state would cover the estimated $215 million cost to stage an expected recall election that could oust Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office, potentially allowing the contest to be held at an earlier date this year. The announcement came shortly after state analysts released the cost projection, based on figures submitted by the state's 58 counties that conduct elections. “This funding will allow for an earlier recall election,” Senate leader Toni Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said in a joint statement, adding that the Legislature also would waive a 30-day review of those costs.