Oregon Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer on bipartisanship, border security, second term campaign

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon congresswoman Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-Ore.) was elected in the state’s 5th congressional district in 2022, a district formerly represented by long-time Democrat congressman Kurt Schrader.

The businesswoman and former mayor of Happy Valley represents most of Clackamas County, all of Linn County, plus parts of Multnomah, Marion, Jefferson and Deschutes counties, including Bend.

Now, she’s seeking another term as she deals with the politics of Washington, D.C.

As a guest on this week’s Eye on Northwest Politics, Rep. Chavez-DeRemer discloses why she voted for the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over his handling of the border crisis, even though Oregon is not a border state.

She also discusses further happenings in D.C., including her vote in the Biden impeachment inquiry, whether she supports Trump as her party’s potential presidential nominee, her introduction of a border security bill in the House, and whether her emphasis on bipartisanship is similarly shared among her Republican colleagues in Congress.

Regarding state politics, Rep. Chavez-DeRemer talks about the statewide fentanyl emergency declared by Gov. Tina Kotek and her response to Democrats trying to take back her congressional seat.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.