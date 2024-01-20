Oregon restaurants, bars seek state action over financial loss from winter storms

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Independent restaurants and bars are requesting immediate aid from the State of Oregon to address financial loss brought on by the winter storms impacting the area.

According to a letter by the Independent Restaurant Alliance of Oregon (IRAO) addressed to state leaders, the extended closures of independently-owned restaurants, bars and food carts have been “catastrophic” to their business operations.

Additionally, they say the closures are “putting them at risk of permanent closure without immediate assistance from local and regional governments.”

The letter also states the winter storms have left many businesses with average losses of $23,000 per location and an average wage loss of $1,800 for employees.

Given these circumstances, IRAO is calling for a 90-day suspension of a payroll tax, city and state business taxes and licensing fees for restaurants, bars, and food carts with less than 100 employees. They are also requesting a three-month moratorium on commercial evictions starting after January 18 and the creation of a relief fund.

Moreover, the letter includes requests for proper road maintenance during winter storms and improved collaboration with utility companies to reduce power outages and improve emergency response times.

“We are all trying our best to be resilient and support our employees, pay bills, & minimize product loss during this time. We have lost revenue in a historically slow season for our industry.“ said Carlo Lamagna, chef and owner of Filipino restaurants Magna Kusina and Magna Kubo. “The lack of assistance independent restaurants and bars have received since March 2020 and an increase in natural disasters have created a constant strain. We provide jobs for employees, value in travel for our respective counties, and support for other local businesses. It’s time for our local and state government to invest as much in us as we do in our communities.“

