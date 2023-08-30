Oregon Road, Gray fires near complete containment

Aug. 29—Firefighters working the Oregon Road fire near Elk made significant progress Monday as the containment level jumped from 44% to 79% Tuesday morning.

The Gray fire near Medical Lake remained at 85% containment.

The fires, which started Aug. 18, combined to burn nearly 21,000 acres and 366 homes.

Crews continued to mop up hotspots, address impacts from fire suppression activities and improve containment lines on the Oregon Road fire, according to fire officials. Most sections of the fire transitioned from mop-up activities to patrol.

Air resources continued to help firefighters in hotspot detection, reconnaissance and water bucket drops on the east side of the fire.

In Medical Lake, crews continued Monday to find and extinguish hot spots around homes and other structures. At least one flareup around a home was detected and suppressed.

Firefighters planned to detect and put out flareups again Tuesday. They also increased efforts toward "fire repair," such as repairing fences cut for firefighter access and restoring areas where fire lines were created.

More than 1,000 people are assigned to the fire suppression effort.

Warm weather and gusty winds were expected to arrive Tuesday afternoon ahead of a cold front expected to push into the area later in the day.

Afternoon thunderstorms were expected to be accompanied by strong winds and heavy rain, possibly up to an inch, through Wednesday.

The causes of the fires are under investigation.