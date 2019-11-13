Oregon school bus driver charged with DUI after crashing with 10 students on board originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

A 20-year-old school bus driver in Oregon has been charged with DUI after he allegedly crashed a bus with 10 students on board, authorities said.

(MORE: Video shows kids screaming as allegedly intoxicated bus driver completes bus route in Washington)

The bus crashed Wednesday morning around 8 a.m. on Southwest Old Highway Road in Washington County, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

PHOTO: Video from the incident shows the bus skidding along the shoulder of a highway before the crash. (Washington County Sheriff's Office) More

When deputies arrived on the scene, they said they saw the bus in a ditch and that the driver, Jonathan C. Gates of Hillsboro, Orgeon, "appeared to be impaired."

Media Release: School Bus Driver Arrested for DUII After a Crash with 10 Children Aboard Full Media Release: https://t.co/C0yjYNO2Ww pic.twitter.com/PtLLL3GHQa — WCSO Oregon (@WCSOOregon) November 13, 2019

Surveillance video released by the sheriff's office shows the tilted bus skidding on the shoulder of the highway before crashing.

(MORE: School bus driver arrested on alleged DUI after child calls 911 to report her 'drunk')

A bus aide was also aboard the bus, along with the students, ages 10 to 16. No one was injured, authorities said.

The bus was serving students from Forest Grove High School, Neil Armstrong Middle School and Tom McCall Upper Elementary School, the Forest Grove School District said in a statement to ABC Portland affiliate KATU.

PHOTO: Authorities in Washington County, Oregon, arrested 20-year-old Jonathan C. Gates for DUI after he allegedly crashed a school bus with 10 children on board. (Washington County Sheriff's Office) More

Gates was arrested on a DUI-controlled substance charge. He had been released from the Washington County Jail by Wednesday afternoon.

(MORE: Driver removed from job after leaving 5-year-old on school bus for 7 hours)

He's been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing and will be required to undergo a mandatory drug test, according to the school district.