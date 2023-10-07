Oregon seeks $27M for dam repair it says resulted in mass death of Pacific lamprey fish

CLAIRE RUSH
·3 min read
0

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon officials are seeking more than $27 million in damages over dam repairs they say killed more than half a million Pacific lamprey fish in what they've described as one of the largest damages claims for illegal killing of wildlife in state history.

In a claim filed in Douglas County Circuit Court on Friday, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said that recent repairs to Winchester Dam in the southern part of the state resulted in the death of at least 550,000 juvenile Pacific lamprey, an eel-like fish key to local ecosystems and of cultural significance to many Native American tribes in the region. The fish is also listed as a protected species in Oregon.

“The North Umpqua River’s diverse fish populations are unique within Oregon and are of considerable social, cultural, and economic importance locally and regionally,” the fish and wildlife department said in a news release. “The damages claim seeks reparation for the loss of a valuable public resource.”

The complaint was filed against the Winchester Water Control District along with TerraFirma and DOWL, companies that were contracted, respectively, for dam repairs and fish salvage operations.

The department has accused the defendants, among other things, of unlawful killing of fish and negligence.

Neither DOWL nor Ryan Beckley, president of the water control district and owner of TerraFirma, immediately responded to emailed requests for comment.

Built in 1890 on the North Umpqua River, Winchester Dam is a former hydropower plant that is now privately owned by the water district's residents, who largely use it for water sports and recreation, according to the complaint.

Environmental groups have long criticized the dam, describing it as an old, disintegrating structure that kills or prevents fish including lamprey and salmon from swimming upstream.

Jim McCarthy, Southern Oregon Program Director of WaterWatch of Oregon, said he hoped the damages claim would mark a turning point for lamprey conservation.

“This is wonderful news for Pacific lamprey which, for too long, have been disregarded and treated as disposable, leading to dramatic declines,” he said. “This is a win for Native American tribes which have worked so hard to raise awareness about the importance and value of these fish, and to restore them.”

The complaint stems from repairs that the Winchester Water Control District requested last year.

To carry out the repairs, the district received authorization from the fish and wildlife department to temporarily drain part of the reservoir behind the dam and close the fish ladder. This, on the condition that it take steps to salvage and relocate fish and make a “sufficient effort" to ensure that no more than 30,000 juvenile lampreys were killed in the process.

When the water drawdown started on August 7, however, those salvaging efforts were not completed, stranding and exposing thousands of lamprey in the sediment, according to the complaint. Two days later, the fish and wildlife department determined that an emergency salvage operation was necessary and recruited employees from across the western side of the state to assist. At least 550,000 lamprey died as a result, the complaint said.

The incident was raised during recent legislative hearings at the state Capitol in Salem. State Sen. Jeff Golden, the chair of the chamber's natural resources committee, has requested that the departments of Fish and Wildlife, Water Resources and Environmental Quality submit a report to lawmakers in the coming months.

___ Claire Rush is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Recommended Stories

  • 23andMe user data breached in credential-stuffing attack

    23andMe user data is circulating on hacker forums. The company confirmed the leak occurred through a credential-stuffing attack, according to BleepingComputer.

  • Trump legal news brief: Judge Cannon pauses deadlines in documents case, handing Trump a reprieve

    Judge Aileen Cannon again hands former President Donald Trump’s legal team a partial victory, and Trump drops lawsuits against Arthur Engoron, the judge in the civil financial fraud case, as well as his former lawyer Michael Cohen, a key witness in multiple cases.

  • Simone Biles becomes most decorated gymnast in history, wins 6th all-around title at worlds

    Reminder: Biles is less than three months into her return after taking a two-year break from the sport.

  • EV buyers can soon get the $7,500 tax credit at time of purchase

    Starting in January, the IRS will make the $7,500 federal EV tax credit available immediately via dealers. The Treasury Department announced the update on Friday, noting that dealers will have the option to "reduce the purchase price of the vehicle or provide cash to the buyer." The update also applies to buyers taking advantage of the $4,000 credit for used EVs.

  • NASA will reveal what OSIRIS-REx brought back from asteroid Bennu on Wednesday

    NASA has a livestream planned for 11 AM ET on Wednesday, October 11 to reveal the sample its OSIRIS-REx spacecraft collected from asteroid Bennu.

  • Tesla cuts prices on Model 3 and Y after dwindling deliveries

    Tesla has cut US pricing on two its EVs — again. The automaker shifted the entry-level Model 3 to under $39,000, among other price drops.

  • MLB playoffs 2023: Updated playoff bracket, key matchups and predictions for ALDS and NLDS

    Saturday brings a four-game slate of playoff baseball, beginning with Rangers-Orioles and ending with Diamondbacks-Dodgers.

  • Conagra stock hits lowest level since 2020 as consumers grow cold on frozen food

    Frozen food brands are seeing an "unprecedented" change in consumer behavior, one analyst says.

  • Electric seaglider startup Regent takes flight with $60M in new funding

    Regent co-founder and CEO Billy Thalheimer, who previously worked at Aurora Flight Sciences, has looked to maritime — and more specifically, electric seagliders — for the answer to these two challenges. "How can we do something that's all electric and sustainable in that 50 up to hundreds of miles range and deal with the certification side?" Thalheimer told TechCrunch in a recent interview. Importantly, a seaglider is a class of vehicle called a wing-in-ground effect vehicle, or WIG, which internationally and domestically is under maritime jurisdiction.

  • This week in Bidenomics: Bond market blues

    There's more great news about jobs, but rising interest rates are wrecking the party.

  • Woman’s ‘homegrown watermelon’ reveal turns into a ‘rollercoaster of emotions’

    A self-described aspiring farmer's attempt to show off her homegrown watermelon turned into a mishap that TikTok viewers were thrilled was caught on camera. The post Woman’s ‘homegrown watermelon’ reveal turns into a ‘rollercoaster of emotions’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • Humans can’t resist breaking AI with boobs and 9/11 memes

    The AI industry is progressing at a terrifying pace, but no amount of training will ever prepare an AI model to stop people from making it generate images of pregnant Sonic the Hedgehog. Both Meta and Microsoft’s AI image generators went viral this week for responding to prompts like “Karl marx large breasts” and fictional characters doing 9/11. It’s powered by Llama 2, Meta’s new collection of AI models that the company claims is as “helpful” as ChatGPT, and Emu, Meta’s foundational model for image generation.

  • A comprehensive list of 2023 tech layoffs

    In 2023, layoffs have yet again cost tens of thousands of tech workers their jobs; this time, the workforce reductions have been driven by the biggest names in tech like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo, Meta and Zoom. The reasoning behind these workforce reductions follows a common script, citing the macroeconomic environment and a need to find discipline on a tumultuous path to profitability.

  • SBF Trial: The latest updates from the FTX collapse’s courtroom drama

    Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, is on trial for alleged fraud and conspiracy as he led the company’s swift rise and implosion. For those unfamiliar with the case, her breakdown of how FTX went from the third-largest crypto exchange valued at a peak of $32 billion to bankruptcy will get you up to speed. You can also follow along with her and the TechCrunch team’s coverage in the Chain Reaction newsletter, which drops Thursdays at 12 pm PT, and the Chain Reaction podcast, which will hit your feed every Thursday.

  • AI app EPIK hits No. 1 on the App Store for its viral yearbook photo feature

    This time around, the AI app that has surged to the top of the App Store is EPIK, a photo-editing app that lets users generate nostalgic, 90s-inspired "yearbook" photos of themselves as one of its many templates. Similar to other recently popular AI apps, EPIK works by having users first upload a series of selfies which EPIK then uses to generate the throwback yearbook photos featuring the user in different poses, with different looks and hairstyles. In recent weeks, EPIK has gained traction on the App Store as influencers from around the world began sharing their AI-generated photos across social media.

  • The best high-yield savings account rates for October 2023

    If you’re considering opening a high-yield savings account, here's how to find the best savings account interest rates.

  • Bolt CEO discusses company moving on after SEC probe

    One-click checkout software company Bolt Financial is putting a recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission probe behind it and moving on, according to CEO Maju Kuruvilla. “It obviously is a very, very involved process, but we're really happy to put that behind us,” Kuruvilla told TechCrunch. Here’s how it started: The company and its co-founder Ryan Breslow were subpoenaed last year by the SEC to investigate whether the company violated any securities laws during fundraising in 2021.

  • The WNBA Finals 'super-team' showdown was highly anticipated, but are the Aces really one?

    Few on either side like the super-team moniker bestowed upon them in the offseason. But few can argue with the results that each team is filled with some of the league’s best talent that is aligned for a Finals for the ages.

  • Abu Dhabi sovereign-wealth fund invests nearly $600M in Reliance Retail at $100B valuation

    Abu Dhabi Investment Authority is investing $597 million in Reliance Retail, valuing the largest Indian retail chain at a whopping $100 billion. The investment follows KKR and Qatar Investment Authority together investing $1.7 billion in the Indian firm, which is part of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries. Abu Dhabi sovereign-wealth fund's investment will fetch it a 0.59% stake in Reliance Retail.

  • Spotify spotted prepping a $19.99/mo 'Superpremium' service with lossless audio, AI playlists and more

    It looks like Spotify's rumored "Superpremium" offering is gearing up for a launch. According to references discovered in the Spotify app's code by Chris Messina, the Superpremium service now has a flashy logo and a longer list of features beyond the 24-bit lossless audio we've been anticipating. In fact, the broader feature set appears to be set to include the recently discovered AI playlist generation tools, advanced mixing tools, additional hours of audiobook listening and a personalized offering called "Your Sound Capsule."