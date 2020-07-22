Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden says Trump sent federal agents to Portland to boost reelection hopes

Sen. Ron Wyden told Yahoo News on Tuesday that he believes the Trump administration’s crackdown on protesters in Portland is an unconstitutional and divisive effort to boost the president’s sagging reelection efforts.

“Trump has a political agenda here,” Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, said during an interview with Yahoo News’ “Skullduggery” podcast.

Portland, the largest city in Oregon, has been convulsed by protests since George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, was killed by Minneapolis police on May 25. In response to the demonstrations, which have at times turned violent, the Trump administration has dispatched unidentified federal officers clad in military gear to Portland despite the objections of city and state officials.

Wyden argued that the federal response — which coincided with presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden taking an early but significant lead against President Trump — was not only counterproductive but also nakedly political.

“If you’re getting shellacked today, you’re looking to try to find some approaches that will be a contrast,” he said.

“I guess if you have such a horrible record on dealing with the coronavirus, which is spiking all over the country, you say to yourself I’m not sure we can figure out how to get well there [so] let’s go out and tell America that the people in these cities aren’t like them, don’t have their values, and they’re either anarchists or they are sympathetic to the anarchists.”

Wyden said that he and fellow Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley have introduced an amendment to a defense bill currently being debated by the Senate that would block unidentified federal officers from descending on cities in the future.

The president suggested earlier this week that he is considering sending more federal agents to other major cities that have seen protests against police violence.

“We’re not going to let New York and Chicago and Philadelphia and Detroit and Baltimore and all of these — Oakland is a mess,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “We’re not going to let this happen in our country. All run by liberal Democrats.”

Trump went on to say that, if Biden wins the presidency, the country would be run by the “radical left” and would “go to hell.”

Wyden said it is obvious to him that the president is trying to stigmatize big-city residents and divide the country. He said a friend of his who is an emergency room physician “without a violent bone in her body" was recently teargassed in Portland by federal agents despite the fact that she was peacefully protesting at the time.

“He’s sending these paramilitary squads into cities,” Wyden said. “He’s trying to make it out like everybody in the city is either an anarchist or is sympathetic to the anarchists, and he’s really trying to crank up a kind of us against them focus. And he thinks that will be popular with right-wing media and his base.”

But Wyden said crime has been down in Portland for the past few weeks and there was absolutely no reason for the president to send roving packs of anonymous federal agents to the city to teargas and otherwise harass peaceful protesters.

Wyden was also asked about a recent editorial in the Oregonian that was critical of the protests that have engulfed the city.

“The protests, now in their eighth week, have taken their toll on a police force vital to the community in ways ranging from stopping reckless drivers to responding to a spate of shootings in recent weeks,” the editorial said.

“Portland needs its leaders — the city council, county leaders, Portland-area state legislators and the governor — to say with a unified voice that protests that devolve into destruction have no place in our city.”

Asked about the Oregonian’s position, Wyden said he condemns violent protests, but added that the use of anonymous federal agents to police the protests has exacerbated tensions.

“A challenging situation has been dramatically inflamed needlessly and in an unconstitutional way by the Trump forces,” Wyden said.

“So what’s really happened in the last couple of days is the moms and the dads — and now they're bringing their children — are locking arms and they’re downtown and they’re making it clear they’re interested in peaceful dialogue.”

