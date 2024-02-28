Oregon Senate committee agrees to ditch Daylight Saving Time, pending West Coast alignment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A bill to maintain Standard Time year-round has once again passed an Oregon Senate committee, but this time, it was passed with amendments that require nearby states to follow the same standard.

Senate Bill 1548 would let Oregonians living in the Pacific Time Zone stay on standard time for all 12 months of the year by permanently booting Daylight Saving Time, which is already a practice in Hawaii and Arizona.

‘Close calls’: Safety pause could delay PDX new terminal opening

However, testimony from the public highlighted that the change could have a negative effect on those who travel between Portland and Vancouver, Wash. every day if the coastal states don’t have an aligned timezone. That led legislators back to the drawing board.

A 4-1 vote supporting the bill on Tuesday passed committee with a new requirement, making it so the bill can only go into effect if Washington and California also commit to Standard Time.

The three states have until March 2034 to do so.

Portland scooter user fed up with sidewalk drug use

SB 1548 follows the 2019 decision that specified Oregon would only make a permanent switch to Daylight Saving Time if the same decision were made in California and Washington by 2029. However, that bill did not hold up when it reached a federal level.

The new bill will now head for a floor debate, where it will then be voted upon by the Oregon House and Senate.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.