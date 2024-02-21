Oregon Senate passes bill requiring school board meetings to be recorded

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Senate passed a bill on Wednesday that requires public school boards to record meetings in an effort to increase transparency and accessibility, Oregon Senate President Rob Wagner announced.

The Education Board Transparency Act, Senate Bill 1502, requires education boards of public school districts, community colleges, and universities to video record their meetings and upload them for public viewing online.

The bill exempts school districts with fewer than 50 students and allows school boards lacking internet access to upload audio recordings instead.

The requirement to record does not apply to meetings that are not already public, including executive sessions.

“This bill will improve the transparency of our education boards, grant greater access to busy parents and community members, and promote equity by ensuring everyone can stay engaged,” said Senate President Rob Wagner (D-Lake Oswego), co-chief sponsor of SB 1502. “I’m grateful to my Republican colleagues who worked with me to ensure this bill will improve transparency across the state without overburdening our small school districts.”

In his written testimony of the bill, Wagner said the bill would increase inclusivity by making meetings accessible to community members regardless of work schedules, distance, disability, or economic means.

Bill co-sponsor Sen. Kim Thatcher (R-Keizer) said, “I believe increasing accessibility to government processes at all levels will lead to greater accountability and transparency to the public.”

She added, “We need more of this, which is why I am pleased to have voted in favor of this bill.”

The bill now moves to the Oregon House of Representatives for consideration.

