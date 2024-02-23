Oregon Senate passes bill to restore legal shield, help reopen coast hiking trails

The Short Beach Trail in Oceanside was closed by Tillamook County over concern it could lead to a lawsuit, following a decision by Oregon's Court of Appeals.

A bill that could help reopen a number of hiking trails on the coast passed the Oregon Senate on Thursday and now heads to the House.

Senate Bill 1576 passed the Senate 25-2.

Shepherded by state Sen. Floyd Prozanski, D-Eugene, the civil omnibus bill includes an amendment that would temporarily restore the legal power of recreational immunity — a law that protects landowners who open their land for recreation.

The law was thrown into question last July when Oregon’s Court of Appeals ruled the city of Newport couldn’t use recreational immunity to dismiss a lawsuit from a woman who sued the city after slipping and breaking her leg while crossing a trail bridge.

The ruling sparked a wave of trail closures from cities worried about an uptick in lawsuits they couldn’t afford to fight.

CIS Oregon, which provides insurance to most Oregon cities and counties, said the court had “effectively ended recreational immunity” and should consider closing trails.

In response, around 22 trails were closed, mostly on the Oregon Coast. It halted a number of other trails projects being planned, multiple city officials said.

The closures galvanized recreation groups to testify on behalf of the bill, which would temporarily restore recreational immunity. A more permanent law would be required in a longer session.

CIS said if the legislation passed, they would rescind advice that cities and counties keep some trails closed.

“We're really happy to see SB 1576 A pass the Senate with so much support,” said Steph Noll, coalition director for the Oregon Trails Coalition. “This bill provides a critical temporary fix that will give landowners the assurance they need to keep Oregon's trails open to the public in the short term. We hope to have equally strong support in the House, especially knowing that we'll need to come back next year for a more permanent solution.”

The bill is likely to head now to the House Judiciary Committee, before reaching the House floor for a full vote.

The bill will be on a time crunch, like just about every piece of legislation being considered this short session, which ends March 10 but could end earlier.

The main opponent of the bill is the Oregon Trial Lawyers Association, which has argued that cities and counties should not enjoy such broad protection from lawsuits and decisions should be left in the hands of juries.

Zach Urness has been an outdoors reporter in Oregon for 15 years and is host of the Explore Oregon Podcast. Urness is the author of “Best Hikes with Kids: Oregon” and “Hiking Southern Oregon.” He can be reached at zurness@StatesmanJournal.com or (503) 399-6801. Find him on Twitter at @ZachsORoutdoors.

