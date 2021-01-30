Oregon set to decriminalise heroin and LSD as Joe Biden eyes opportunity of federal cannabis legislation

Laurence Dodds
Production worker Nicholas Vince hangs cannabis to dry in the dry and cure room at Wy&#39;east Oregon Gardens in Portland&#xa0; - Alisha Jucevic
Production worker Nicholas Vince hangs cannabis to dry in the dry and cure room at Wy'east Oregon Gardens in Portland - Alisha Jucevic

Jesce Horton was 18 years old when he was first arrested for carrying two grams of cannabis. A star engineering student who had grown up in the shadow of his father's own weed conviction, he had found that the drug unlocked his talent for maths.

That arrest was the of three that would eventually cost him his scholarship, force him to drop out for a time and block a promotion at his dream job.

"It had a great effect on my future and my self-esteem," he says. "When you're arrested, you see a lot of your doors close immediately."

But Mr Horton persevered, and today he runs a legal cannabis business called LOWD in Portland, Oregon, which had been the first of the United States to end criminal penalties for possession of the drug in 1973.

His course exemplifies how cannabis has left the shadows of America's drug war to become a legitimate business. Now Oregon is going one step further, aiming to give people caught with harder drugs a second chance.

Jesce Horton is pictured at the cannabis cultivation facility in Portland Ore - ALISHA JUCEVIC&#xa0;
Jesce Horton is pictured at the cannabis cultivation facility in Portland Ore - ALISHA JUCEVIC

As of Monday, the possession of small amounts of heroin, cocaine, meth and other controlled drugs for personal use will cease to be a crime in Oregon. Instead it will be a civil offence, punishable by a $100 (£73) fine that can be waived by taking a health assessment.

Those cited will be referred to "addiction recovery centres", funded from the new tax revenue that is generated by legal weed businesses such as Mr Horton's. The system is loosely based on Portugal's decriminalisation in 2001, which has been praised by many abroad.

Separately, 'magic mushrooms', whose psychedelic effects have been used for centuries by native Americans, are set to be legalised for medicine and therapy in two years' time.

These measures, backed by 58pc and 56pc of Oregon voters in referendums last November, make Oregon's drug laws the most radical in the USA, and could augur yet more change for an America already softening marijuana prohibitions at rapid pace.

With the Democratic Party in control of three branches of government, advocates hope for an end to the "war on drugs" first declared by President Richard Nixon in 1971, which they believe has become an Iraq-style quagmire.

The Helping Hand mural by David Flores and Rudi Broschofsky is pictured behind Outside In in Portland Oregon&#xa0; - ALISHA JUCEVIC&#xa0;
The Helping Hand mural by David Flores and Rudi Broschofsky is pictured behind Outside In in Portland Oregon - ALISHA JUCEVIC

"The whole country is going to be watching us right now, and there's folks that want us to fail and folks that want us to succeed," says Monta Knudson, executive director of Bridges to Change, an addiction and mental health service has been preparing for the changes. His life too was scarred by addiction and years in jail: in 2017, he had to fight to be a guarantor on one of his children's tenancy agreements.

The new law's biggest effect will be to spare thousands of people such punishments. According to Anthony Johnson, a policy analyst at the Oregon Retailers of Cannabis Association and one of the three official "petitioners" who put decriminalisation on the ballot, drug possession arrests will drop by about 1,000 per year, versus a maximum of 30,000 ten years ago.

Black and native Americans are likely to benefit most, with a report by the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission estimating that racial disparities in drug arrests will drop by 95 per cent.

The change is a double-edged sword to Roy Moore, a gang outreach supervisor with Portland's violence prevention office who regularly attends vigils, concerts and other events where local gangs gather.

"On social media, in the schools and in the memes, the joke is 'oh yeah, I can walk around with this [drug] now, homie, and I won't go to jail," he says. In other ways, his job will be easier, letting him offer help more openly without the threat of incarceration looming in every conversation.

The roll-out so far has been chaotic, with battles over funding and organising the new treatment services looming in Oregon's state capitol, Salem.

Tony Vezina, cofounder of Oregon Recovers and executive director of 4D Recovery&#xa0; - ALISHA JUCEVIC&#xa0;
Tony Vezina, cofounder of Oregon Recovers and executive director of 4D Recovery - ALISHA JUCEVIC

Some prosecutors stopped issuing possession charges as soon as the vote was passed but before the new referral system was in place, leaving Mr Knudson's group scrambling to set up its own interim version (he suspects some prosecutors may be trying to make a point).

Mike Marshall, head of the recovery groups' coalition Oregon Recovers, fears the lack of comprehensive addiction services reform could cost lives, and says he will push for new taxes on alcohol to fund a holistic public health plan.

Meanwhile, therapists, scientists and "psychonauts" are excited about the availability of medical psilocybin, the active ingredient in hallucinogens like magic mushrooms.

"This will absolutely provide opportunities to conduct research that was not possible before," says Aaron Eisen, education and research chairman at the Portland Psychedelic Society, which has been organising workshops about the new law.

While cautioning that more evidence is needed and that psychedelics do carry risks, he cites studies suggesting that they could help with conditions ranging from anxiety and depression through chronic pain to addictions to other substances.

"One day soon, we may see therapy centers across the country offering MDMA and psilocybin therapy for an array of mental disorders," he says.

Flowering cannabis plants are pictured in the grow room at Wy&#39;east Oregon Gardens in Portland - ALISHA JUCEVIC&#xa0;
Flowering cannabis plants are pictured in the grow room at Wy'east Oregon Gardens in Portland - ALISHA JUCEVIC

The question now is whether other states will follow. November saw votes to legalise cannabis not only in liberal New Jersey but traditionally red Arizona, Montana and South Dakota, plus medical use in Mississippi.

Five states have now legalised marijuana, with 36 others approving medical use. Shane Schmitt, general manager at the cannabis growing firm Wy'East Oregon Gardens, sees change from an unexpected source: baby boomers are a growing pot-buying demographic, and prefer trustworthy, mellow highs with labelled ingredients.

Mr Johnson believes further decriminalisation will be the next step.

"These are our first big sledgehammer hits against the overall drug war in the United States," he says. "Oregon was the first state to decriminalise cannabis, the first to pass a vote by mail measure, the first to pass a death in dignity act. Each time we've seen other states follow suit because they see success on the ground."

He predicts blue states such as Colorado and California will follow in the next four years, with federal decriminalisation of all drugs within ten or twenty.

Pushback has already begun. In Idaho, a red state surrounded by legal weed, Republican legislators are touting a constitutional amendment to ban future drug referendums, reportedly fearing big-money campaigns funded by out of state interests.

Changing the state constitution would be a high bar, but the worry is not unfounded: Oregon's "yes" campaign outspent "no" by 33 to one, with the biggest wads coming from Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, the American Civil Liberties Union, and Drug Policy Action (DPA), a New-York-Based pressure group.

Mike Marshall, cofounder and executive director of Oregon Recovers is pictured in Portland - ALISHA JUCEVIC&#xa0;
Mike Marshall, cofounder and executive director of Oregon Recovers is pictured in Portland - ALISHA JUCEVIC

Locals say DPA chose Oregon as a test case for similar laws elsewhere (Mr Marshall derides it as a "New York solution to an Oregon problem").

In the long run, liberal drug laws could also help reverse the mass incarceration and military-style policing that exploded last summer in the George Floyd protests.

The threat of tooled-up drug gangs justified the mushrooming of warlike SWAT teams and mass transfers of equipment from the armed forces. Back then, one of the drug war's biggest allies in Congress was one Joe Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris made "tough on crime" a centre of her early career.

These days both have changed their tune, promising to decriminalise cannabis at the federal level and leave the rest to states. Democrats in the House of Representatives have voted for the same, and might have more success now their colleagues narrowly control the Senate.

Mr Biden's nominee for health secretary is Xavier Becarra, the former attorney general of California who oversaw its first legal pot sales, while his pick for commerce secretary, Rhode Island governor Gina Raimondo, included plans for state-run weed shops in her 2021 budget.

Ironically, Roy Moore believes that Mr Biden's past support for the drug war actually makes him more likely to reject it now, because of how it forced him to confront Democrats' anger.

"He had to address that, he had to denounce that, and then make promises to not be that," says Mr Moore. "His base lies in the group of people who are expecting change. He has enough people around him to hold him accountable."

Latest Stories

  • Biden news – live: Trump lawyers quit before impeachment trial as president says he’s ‘just getting started’

    Latest developments from Washington DC and beyond

  • Biden reportedly expected to nominate judges with legal backgrounds 'historically underrepresented on the federal bench'

    For decades, NBC News notes, the Republican Party has been the political faction emphasizing the courts in the United States, but now Democrats appear to be playing catch-up as they look to fill several federal vacancies before the mid-terms in 2022 when they could lose their slim Senate majority. If they do fill the seats, White House Counsel Dana Remus recently wrote in a letter to senators that was obtained by NBC, it will likely be with "individuals whose legal experiences have been historically underrepresented on the federal bench, including those whose who are public defenders, civil rights and legal aid attorneys, and those who represent Americans in every walk of life" rather than, say, prosecutors or "big corporate lawyers." Chris Kang, a co-founder of the progressive group Demand Justice and former deputy counsel in the Obama administration, similarly told NBC he expects President Biden's first set of judiciary nominees are "going to look very different than the kind of judges that Democratic presidents have put forward in the past" and will likely have "radically" different backgrounds, which "will make a huge difference in our courts." Read more at NBC News. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problemDon't look now, but vaccines might just end the pandemicSouth Carolina GOP censures Republican congressman over impeachment vote

  • Family of four found dead in northeast Oklahoma home

    A couple and their two young children were found dead in a home Saturday in northeast Oklahoma in what police said appears to be a triple murder-suicide, the Tulsa World reported. Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner said the mother of an adult male victim arrived at the home in a mobile home park about 2:30 p.m. and found her son, her grandchildren and the children’s mother dead.

  • These Marines Devoted Their Lives to the Corps. Then They Were Singled Out for Having Children

    The Marine Corps has faced significant problems in terms of how women in the ranks are treated.

  • Married Texas police chief accused of cheating resigns after arrest

    Jason Collier allegedly showed a fake marriage annulment document to a girlfriend.

  • GOP faces electoral conundrum in Georgia, new poll suggests

    A new poll released by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Saturday suggests the Republican Party is in a tough spot in Georgia. Democrats — including President Biden, Stacy Abrams, and newly-elected Sens. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) and Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) — have strong favorability ratings, while Gov. Brian Kemp (R-Ga.) and former President Donald Trump are floundering. But the more telling results may belong to Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who became a Trump target when he dismissed conspiracy theories about widespread voter fraud in the state's presidential election. The refusal to flinch left him in relatively good graces in Georgia, though it turns out his numbers were buoyed in large part by Democrats, 60 percent of whom said they approve of the job he's done. Republicans, meanwhile, backed Raffensperger at around only 38 percent, while nearly 45 percent said they disapprove. For context, President Trump received nearly 85 percent support from Republicans, despite his paltry overall numbers. And therein lies the conundrum. The poll suggests a Republican like Raffensperger could mount a challenge in a statewide election in Georgia, but winning a Republican primary to get there looks difficult. And a candidate more in the mold of Trump would have a good shot at winning the primary, but would likely face an uphill battle in the general, seemingly leaving the party in no-man's land for the moment. Cross tabs of the AJC poll, Q3:Do you approve or disapprove of Sec State Brad Raffensperger?Republicans: 38% approval, 45% disapproval.Democrats: 60% approval,, 20% disapproval.A strong general election candidate. But can he win a Republican primary?https://t.co/3sSRer79FG — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 30, 2021 New Georgia poll via @ajc illustrates why GOP doubling-down in Trump and MJT is a recipe for electoral failure: Trump unfav 57/40Biden fav 52/41Abams fav 51/40Ossoff fav 50/40Warnock local: 54/37https://t.co/xNjelSAH0J — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) January 30, 2021 The poll involved 858 registered Georgia voters and was conducted Jan. 17-28 by UGA’s School of Public and International Affairs. The margin of error is 4.2 percentage points. Read more at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problemDon't look now, but vaccines might just end the pandemicSouth Carolina GOP censures Republican congressman over impeachment vote

  • Rural communities 'under siege' by criminal hare-coursing gangs

    Rural communities have suffered a steep rise in hare coursing, with the RSPCA saying the growing involvement of gangs in wildlife crimes is a major factor in its decision to hand over its 200-year-old prosecuting powers to the CPS. Dozens of rural landowners are being repeatedly targeted by gangs who gather to bet on the outcome of dogs chasing down and killing as many hares as possible. Latest figures obtained by The Telegraph show that in some counties, such as North Yorkshire, there was a 51 per cent increase in incidents of hare coursing and poaching last year. A similar increase is expected this year. The RSPCA’s chief executive, Chris Sherwood, said on Saturday: “We’re involved in cases that involve cock fighting, badger baiting and hare coursing, which can involve millions of pounds of fraud, tax evasion and even weapons and these cases are complex. “We think there’s a better way for us which is to mirror the situation in Scotland, where our sister charity, the SSPCA, transfers its cases and files over to the procurator fiscal, the Scottish equivalent of the CPS, so there’s that division between investigation and prosecution.”

  • United Arab Emirates says it will offer citizenship to some

    The United Arab Emirates on Saturday announced plans to grant some foreigners citizenship to this oil-rich nation home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, part of efforts to stimulate its economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. The UAE previously gave citizenship to Palestinians and others who helped form the country's government after its formation in 1971. Saturday's announcement by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai who also serves as the autocratic nation's prime minister and vice president, said the offer could apply to artists, authors, doctors, engineers and scientists, as well as their families.

  • Former QAnon follower apologises to Anderson Cooper for believing he ate babies

    QAnon conspiracies include belief CNN anchor is a ‘robot’

  • China temporarily bars entry of foreigners travelling from Canada

    China has temporarily banned entry of foreign nationals travelling from Canada, even if they hold valid Chinese residence permits for work, the Chinese consulate in Toronto said. "All foreign nationals who hold valid Chinese residence permits for work, personal matters and reunion are temporarily not allowed to enter China from Canada," the consulate said in a statement on its website on Saturday. Entry with diplomatic and service visas will not be affected, it said.

  • Russia warns against planned opposition protests

    Russian police have issued a strong warning against participating in protests planned for Sunday to call for the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the Kremlin's most prominent foe. (Jan. 30)

  • AOC Owes Ted Cruz an Apology for Saying He Almost Had Her Murdered, Rep. Chip Roy Says

    Representative Chip Roy (R., Texas) on Thursday demanded that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) apologize to Senator Ted Cruz (R., Texas) for tweeting that the Texas senator had almost had her murdered during rioting at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month. The “Squad” member’s comments came after Cruz responded to one of her tweets saying he fully agreed with her that “we need to know more” about Robinhood’s decision to block retail investors from purchasing some stocks. “I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out,” Ocasio-Cortez said in response. “Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed. In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign.” I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out. Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed. In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign. https://t.co/4mVREbaqqm — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021 Ocasio-Cortez and other Democrats have called on Cruz to resign in recent weeks, saying he and other Republicans who objected to the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory had a hand in encouraging the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol on January 6 while Congress met to tally electoral votes. Roy wrote a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) calling Ocasio-Cortez’s assertions “scurrilous.” “It is completely unacceptable behavior for a Member of Congress to make this kind of scurrilous charge against another member in the House or Senate for simply engaging in speech and debate regarding electors as they interpreted the Constitution. I ask you to call on her to immediately apologize and retract her comments,” Roy wrote. “If Representative Ocasio-Cortez does not apologize immediately, we will be forced to find alternative means to condemn this regrettable statement,” he added. Roy, who previously served as Cruz’s chief of staff, had also supported efforts to object to Biden’s win, though he ultimately changed his position after the riot and did not object to the certification. “The president should never have spun up certain Americans to believe something that simply cannot be,” Roy said in remarks to Congress when the electoral vote count reconvened after the rioting. Cruz responded to Ocasio-Cortez’ allegation on Thursday, telling reporters that “there’s a lot of partisan anger and rage on the Democratic side.” “It’s, it’s not healthy for our country, it’s certainly not conducive of healing or unity, but everyone has to decide how they want to interact with others,” he said. Oh, there’s anger? Now why would there be anger that Cruz amplified known lies about our election that fueled an insurrection that cost ppl’s lives? What does he think the logical response to his lies should be? A hug? Maybe there’s anger bc his actions deserve accountability. https://t.co/92O6tYxzB3 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021 Ocasio-Cortez responded: “Now why would there be anger that Cruz amplified known lies about our election that fueled an insurrection that cost ppl’s lives?” “What does he think the logical response to his lies should be? A hug? Maybe there’s anger bc his actions deserve accountability,” she said. A number of Democratic senators earlier this month called on the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate Cruz and Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.), who also objected to the electoral vote count, saying the pair’s objections “lent legitimacy” to the rioters’ cause and “made future violence more likely.”

  • More Inside the Beverly Hills Estate of House of Bijan’s Heir

    Nicolas Bijan and his wife, interior designer Roxy Bijan, took a youthful, vibrant approach to redecorating Taylor Swift’s former homeOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Relatives of Manson 'family' murder victims outraged by DA's new policy

    Kay Martley said she was stunned by the Los Angeles County DA’s decision to stop opposing parole for the Manson follower convicted of killing her cousin.

  • In Iowa, a GOP stalwart becomes a casualty in party war

    The flood of calls, texts and emails came swiftly and most with the same message. Dave Millage sat by the fireplace in his living room in a quiet Bettendorf neighborhood as he read them. “These were friends I had made over the years in the Republican Party,” Millage, a longtime conservative activist in eastern Iowa, said in an Associated Press interview days later.

  • Filipino American Father, Daughter Electrocuted by Downed Power Lines in LA

    A Filipino American father and daughter were electrocuted in the backyard of their home in Panorama City, California, on Monday. The victims were identified as Ferdinand Tejada, 53, and Janine Reyn Tejada, 20, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office via CBS Los Angeles. Ferdinand was reportedly trying to move a downed electrical wire outside his home when the fatal accident occurred.

  • Jewish man bequeaths nearly £2m to French village that sheltered him from the Nazis as a child

    A Jewish Austrian has left a bequest believed to be worth nearly £2m to the French village that sheltered him from the Nazis during the Second World War. Eric Schwan, who died on December 25 at the age of 90, left a large part of his fortune to Chambon-sur-Lignon, a remote mountain village in south-east France that took in some 2,500 Jews fleeing Nazi persecution. The exact value of the bequest has not been made public, but a former mayor of the village told a local website it was more than €2m (£1.8m). “It’s a considerable sum for the village,” Jean-Michel Eyraud, the current mayor, said. A small village of fewer than 2,500 inhabitants perched on a mountain plateau, Chambon-sur-Lignon is famous for the extraordinary courage of its people during the Vichy regime and Nazi occupation. The village's largely Protestant community is known for giving shelter to those in need.

  • China crackdown prompts thousands to flee Hong Kong as U.K. opens new visa scheme

    About 7,000 Hong Kongers have fled to the U.K. since China imposed a national security law on Hong Kong and the British government expects more than 300,000 to obtain extended residency rights over the next five years, per AP.Why it matters: The announcement comes as the U.K. opened the new visa scheme Sunday — a day after China said it would no longer recognize Hong Kongers' British National Overseas (BNO) passports as valid travel documents or proof of identity, escalating tensions between the two countries.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.Driving the news: The U.K. government announced last July when the security law passed a new path to British citizenship for Hong Kongers who qualify for the BNO status, which was granted to those living in the city before the British government handed its former colony back to China in 1997. * Under the offer, these Hong Kongers and their dependents have the right to remain in the United Kingdom for five years, during which time they can work or study. * They would then be allowed to apply for "settled status" and, after an additional year, citizenship, Axios Dave Lawler notes.The big picture: Some Hong Kongers told AP they're leaving because they're worried they'll be punished for backing the pro-democracy protest movement — which has seen several prominent figures either arrested or imprisoned in recent months. * "Many others" said China's erosion of the high degree of autonomy they previously enjoyed had become "unbearable," and they their children to have better future. * "Most say they don't plan to ever go back," AP notes.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Family of Florida teen body-slammed by school officer demands his firing

    “(We’re) just angry and want justice to be served," said the mother of Taylor Bracey.

  • South Carolina GOP censures Rep. Rice for impeachment vote

    South Carolina Republicans on Saturday issued a formal censure to U.S. Rep. Tom Rice to show disapproval over his vote in support of the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump. Rice was among 10 GOP representatives who joined Democrats on Jan. 13 in voting to impeach Trump for his role in the violence a week earlier at the U.S. Capitol.