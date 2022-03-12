Oregon sex offender to live in Chippewa County

Mar. 11—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A former Chippewa Falls resident convicted of several sex offenses in Oregon in 2015 has been released from prison and will be living at a home in rural Chippewa County.

Jonathon R. Mickelson, 34, was convicted in Lin County, Ore., of rape, encouraging child sexual abuse and online sexual corruption of a child, according to Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk. He was released from prison in February.

Mickelson is from rural Chippewa Falls, and will be returning to the area to live with his family, Kowalczyk explained. Mickelson had met the 13-year-old girl online while living here, and had flown to Oregon to have sex with her. He was then arrested and convicted there, and spent more than six years in prison in Oregon.

As part of an interstate compact with the state of Oregon, Mickelson will be living at 19092 Highway J in the town of Lafayette, south of Lake Wissota. The county's sex offender notification committee determined that Mickelson's release requires a Level III notification of the community about his placement in the community.

"Jonathon Mickelson has served the majority of time imposed on him by the courts and will be supervised by the Department of Corrections until November of 2025," Kowalczyk said in a press release Friday. "His conditions of supervision will prohibit him from any unsupervised contact with minors, no contact with his victims and not to consume drugs. He is restricted from being on the property of any schools, parks or day care centers. He is to comply with standard sex offender rules/requirements, GPS monitoring, face-to-face contact with law enforcement requirement, and a lifetime registrant of WI Sex Offender Registration Program."

Mickelson is described as 5'8" tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who observes Mickelson violating terms of these restrictions should contact law enforcement immediately, Kowalcyk said. The public can call the sheriff's department at 715-726-7700, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections at 715-738-3208 or simply dial 911.