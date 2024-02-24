Oregon State Parks hiring 250 park rangers, assistants for 2024 season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is recruiting 250 seasonal park rangers and assistants for positions across the state, the department announced Friday.

The peak season is from April to September, but some of the positions start as early as March and run as late as December.

According to OPRD, seasonal staff help with janitorial work, landscape maintenance, visitor education and visitor services. The timeline for these positions range anywhere from four to nine months. However, OPRD notes the opportunity for promotions within the organization, as they say several of their top leaders started out as seasonal employees.

Additionally, OPRD adds that the seasonal rangers and assistant positions include comprehensive medical, vision and dental plans for employees and their family members. Student workers, although paid, do not qualify for these benefits.

“We love what we do at Oregon Parks and Recreation Department,” said Director Lisa Sumption. “We get to preserve and share some of Oregon’s most treasured landscapes and resources. Whether you’re here for a season or your entire career, you’re part of that OPRD family.”

For more information about OPRD’s current openings, visit stateparks.oregon.gov.

