Oregon State Police briefs St. Paul community on search for missing market owner

(PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — More than 70 friends, family, concerned citizens and members of the Sikh community gathered at the St. Paul community hall on Thursday evening, Feb. 15, to hear updates in the search for Gurjinder “Gary” Singh Grewal, owner of the popular St. Paul Market, who went missing Feb. 8 after leaving the market at approximately 10 a.m.

Oregon State Police Lt. Christopher Zohner and Lt. Matt Wilkinson from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, who runs that county’s search and rescue operations, briefed the crowd on the search efforts for the Woodburn resident.

During the roughly 90-minute meeting, Zohner and Wilkinson presented a timeline of the day when Grewal went missing, including summarizing “the enforcement effort to date, which included interviews of witnesses in the area at the time of the disappearance, forensic analysis of some security camera from Hazenberg Dairy on the east side of the (Willamette River) bridge and the next phase” of the operation, said former St. Paul Mayor Kim Wallis.

Grewal’s family shared about the $10,000 reward for information leading to locating the man, as well as their search efforts, which included following on tips and possible sightings in the Portland area that turned out to be unfounded, Wallis said.

“Community members talked about their efforts to assist in the search, which included searching the river by boat, riverbank on foot and drone searches covering the St. Paul bridge to east of Butteville,” Wallis said.

