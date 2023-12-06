Oregon State Police are investigating a spate of illegal wildlife killings in Eastern Oregon’s Baker County after a wolf, bighorn sheep and bear cubs were found dead and in some cases mutilated in late November.

All three incidents took place between Nov. 27 and Nov. 30 in Baker County, and all involved killing the animals and leaving them to waste.

State police spokesperson Kyle Kennedy said authorities at this time do not see a connection between the killings.

Anyone with information is urged to contact state police. Authorities are offering cash rewards or hunting preference points for information leading to an arrest or citation for the unlawful take, possession or waste of the animals. People can remain antonyms through the Turn In Poachers hotline (1-800-452-2068) or email (TIP@osp.oregon.gov).

Here is a description of each case, from OSP.

Wolf

On Nov. 27, fish and wildlife troopers responded to a wolf that had been shot and killed unlawfully, near Sparta Road. The location is within the Keating Wildlife Management Unit, approximately 25 miles east of Baker City. Wolves are not protected under the Endangered Species Act in Eastern Oregon, but it remains illegal to kill them and there is no legal hunting season in Oregon.

Bear cub

Also on Nov. 27, a hunter reported finding a dead bear cub just off U.S. Forest Service Road 77 in the Keating Wildlife Management Unit, approximately 3.5 miles northwest of Halfway. Fish and wildlife troopers responded to the area and located two bear cubs that were shot and left to waste. It's illegal to hunt bear cubs under 1 year old in Oregon.

Bighorn sheep

On Nov. 30, a fish and wildlife trooper responded to a big horn sheep ram which had been shot and left to waste on Bureau of Land Management land, near Hibbard Creek Road. The incident occurred in the Lookout Mountain Wildlife Management Unit, approximately 50 miles south of Baker City.

“The involved person(s) removed the ram’s head and horns, before leaving all meat to waste,” OPS said in a news release.

Zach Urness has been an outdoors reporter in Oregon for 15 years and is host of the Explore Oregon Podcast. Urness is the author of “Best Hikes with Kids: Oregon” and “Hiking Southern Oregon.” He can be reached at zurness@StatesmanJournal.com or (503) 399-6801. Find him on Twitter at @ZachsORoutdoors.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Police investigate killing of wolf, bighorn, bear cubs in Oregon