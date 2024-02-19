A photo of Gurjinder “Gary” Singh Grewal, in what he was wearing when he was last seen on Feb. 8.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a St. Paul resident who went missing Feb. 8 after last being seen on the St. Paul Bridge in north Marion County.

Gurjinder "Gary" Singh Grewal, 48, was seen walking on the bridge on Highway 219 near milepost 24 at about 11 a.m. that day, according to Oregon State Police.

He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a black hoodie and a Chicago Bulls baseball cap.

His black Honda Pilot was found south of the bridge.

Police are asking for anyone who saw him in the area between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. or had dash cam footage to call Oregon State Police Dispatch at 800-452-7888, extension 677 and reference case SP24042821.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon State Police seeking help in finding missing St. Paul man