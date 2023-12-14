Oregon State Police seize 42 pounds of methamphetamine during traffic stop in Linn County
Oregon State Police say a trooper seized 42 pounds of methamphetamine this week during a traffic stop on Interstate 5 in Linn County.
State police said seven pounds of heroin, a small amount of cocaine, and a loaded pistol were also discovered in the vehicle of a Washington man who was pulled over Tuesday on the freeway just south of Highway 34.
The man committed a traffic violation, was pulled over, and consented to a vehicle search, OSP said Thursday in a prepared statement. The driver, who was the only person in the car, was arrested.
OSP said the investigation is ongoing.
Interstate 5 has long been a major corridor for moving drugs along the West Coast and is part of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area.
A 2022 Oregon-Idaho HIDTA report said law enforcement seized more than 956,000 pounds of illicit drugs with a wholesale value of more than $2 billion. The area consists of 12 counties in Oregon - Clackamas, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Lane, Linn, Malheur, Marion, Multnomah, Umatilla, and Washington - and four counties in Idaho.
