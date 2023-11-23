Oregon State University, NASA sending microbes to space for low gravity study

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon State University is partnering with NASA to research the role gravity plays in microbial growth by sending samples to the International Space Station.

Oregon State University College of Engineering faculty members, Dorthe Wildenschild, and Tala Navab-Daneshmand, will examine how biofilms — aggregates of microorganisms that stick to each other and to surfaces — develop in damp dirt and rocks, where water is not uniformly distributed and not always accessible to microbes.

OSU says this biofilm study can inform several fields of study on Earth, including groundwater remediation, water treatments, agricultural science, medical devices, and human health on crewed spaceflights.

Researchers hope the samples will be launched via space shuttle in the summer of 2025.

“We don’t know yet when we will be offered a spot on a space freighter, but we will likely need more than a year and a half to prep for sending the samples up and preparing the highly detailed protocols for the astronauts,” Wildenschild said.

According to OSU, researchers will look at the tradeoff between capillarity and gravitational forces in microbial growth. The experts describe capillarity as a phenomenon in which a liquid spontaneously rises and falls in a narrow space.

A 2-D microbial experiment shows white biofilm during an enhanced oil recovery. The biofilm helps recover more oil (the green substance) by clogging larger pores (Dorthe Wildenschild, OSU College of Engineering.)

“We’re sending the samples to space to eliminate gravity so we can better understand the interplay between gravity and capillarity, and how each of these forces affect biofilm growth and architecture,” Wildenschild said. “The research conducted on the ISS will also provide opportunities to explore 3D objects when the samples are micro CT scanned upon return to Earth to allow for comparison between biofilms grown in the presence or absence of gravity. The 3D scans will give viewers the feeling of flying through the object.”

Researchers hypothesize that based on how capillary, gravitational, and viscous forces interact, they can predict what kind of biofilm will grow from compact, and fluffy, to patchy.

“We can control viscosity and by turning off gravity in space, we can compare the growth patterns to those obtained on Earth and thereby tease out the role gravity versus capillarity plays in the formation of biofilms,” Wildenschild said.

