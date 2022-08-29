Oregon store shooting: Multiple people dead after gunman opens fire at Safeway

At least two people were killed after a gunman opened fire in a Safeway grocery store in Bend, Oregon, Sunday night.

Officers responded to reports of an active shooter at the store in northeast Bend shortly after 7 p.m., Bend Police Department spokesperson Sheila Miller told Fox News Digital.

The shooter entered the parking lot of the Forum Shopping Center from a residential area behind the stores, police chief Mike Krantz said at a press conference. The suspect opened fire in the parking lot with an AR-15 style rifle. Police said no one was injured in the parking lot.

The gunman then walked into the store and shot and killed a person in the front of the store.

The shooter continued walking through the store and shot and killed a second person.

The suspect was still shooting when responding officers arrived at the scene. Police then found the suspect dead. Officers did not fire any shots, Krantz said.

One additional person also may have suffered non-fatal injuries, the police chief said.

Police recovered an AR-15 style rifle and shotgun found near the suspect's body, Krantz said. He said there is no evidence of a second shooter.

Police have not yet identified the suspect or the victims.

Krantz said the investigation is still active. Police are working to obtain warrants to search residences in the area.

Officers received reports of other possible shootings in the area, but found no evidence of any additional incidents.