Oregon Supreme Court to decide Kristof eligibility

FILE - Former New York Times journalist Nicholas Kristof talks about his candidacy for governor of Oregon on Oct. 27, 2021, in Portland, Ore. Oregon's secretary of state ruled Thursday, Jan. 6, 2021, that Kristof is not eligible to run for governor. Questions about Kristof's residency had dogged him even before he announced his candidacy in October. According to Oregon law, a candidate must have been a resident of the state for at least three years before an election. (AP Photo/Sara Cline, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ANDREW SELSKY
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Supreme Court agreed Wednesday to determine whether former New York Times journalist Nicholas Kristof is eligible to run for governor, less than a week after election officials declared him ineligible because he failed to meet the three-year residency requirement.

Both Kristof's attorney and Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan wanted the state's highest court to take the case and to move quickly, with a March 17 deadline looming for finalizing the list of candidates for the primary ballot.

In an email sent by his spokeswoman, Kristof expressed delight at the court's decision.

“It’s wonderful news that the Oregon Supreme Court will take up my residency case on an expedited basis," he said. “I have great confidence in the Oregon judiciary.”

On Jan. 6, Fagan announced that Kristof was ineligible to run in this year’s election because he didn’t meet the three-year residency requirement, shown most of all by his having voted in New York in 2020.

“If a person casts a ballot in another state, they are no longer a resident of Oregon. It’s very, very simple,” Fagan said. She told reporters that Kristof’s claim to have been an Oregon resident the past several years “just doesn’t pass the smell test.”

The court's order, signed by Chief Justice Martha Walters, “commanded” Fagan to accept Kristof's candidacy, deem him eligible to hold office as governor and have county clerk's include him as a candidate for Democratic gubernatorial nominee in the May primary, or show cause for not doing so.

The court said briefs from Kristof must be submitted on Jan. 14, briefs from Fagan on Jan. 20 and Kristof’s reply brief, if any, on Jan. 26. The court said it will begin deliberating the next day with no oral arguments.

Kristof grew up in Yamhill, Oregon, has maintained property and spent summers there.

"Oregon has always been my home, and it is important that Oregonians have the chance to decide who they want to serve as our state’s next governor,” Kristof said Wednesday.

As a foreign correspondent for The New York Times he, along with his then-reporter wife Sheryl WuDunn, won the Pulitzer Prize in 1990 for their reporting in China on the Tiananmen Square democracy movement and its subsequent suppression. Kristof won journalism's top prize again in 2006 for commentary on mass killings in Darfur, Sudan.

He lived overseas and in New York, but said he never relinquished his claim to be an Oregon resident, even when he voted in New York in 2020. He calls himself a political outsider and within a couple of weeks after declaring he’ll run for the state’s highest office, raised over $1 million.

Kristof’s campaign obtained an opinion by retired Oregon Supreme Court Justice William Riggs that Kristof has been a resident of Oregon since at least November 2019 “and likely much longer.”

Riggs said that Kristof’s voting in New York would undermine his Oregon residency only if it established that he didn’t intend Oregon to be his permanent home.

Kristof has blasted Fagan's Jan. 6 announcement that he was ineligible, tweeting a short time later that “a failing political establishment in Oregon has chosen to protect itself.”

Oregon State Treasurer Tobias Read, who is a Democratic candidate for governor, criticized Kristof for his reaction.

“To accuse career public servants in the Secretary of State’s office of some kind of conspiracy to keep him off the ballot is beneath him and the dignity of the office he seeks,” Read wrote. “I’d expect that kind of talk from Donald Trump, not someone who wants to be the next governor of Oregon.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • How new Robin Hood CEO Buery plans to fight NYC poverty

    Richard R. Buery Jr., is starting his first full year as CEO of Robin Hood. Buery, 50, replaced the popular Wes Moore — a combat veteran, Rhodes Scholar and now a candidate for Maryland governor — as Robin Hood's CEO in September. “I hope to do the same as he did but in my own way,” said Buery, who has co-founded several nonprofits, including iMentor, Children’s Aid College Prep Charter School, and the Mission Hill Summer Program.

  • Police ask for help in locating 69-year-old South Salem man

    Police are asking for help in finding a man who went missing Sunday from his South Salem home.

  • Prosecutor: No charges in death of Black Missouri man

    A Missouri prosecutor said Wednesday that he will not charge a white man for killing a Black neighbor, agreeing with the finding of a coroner's inquest that the shooting was justifiable self-defense. Crawford County Prosecuting Attorney David S. Smith also provided a statement offering a lengthy explanation of the events that led to the shooting death of Justin King on Nov. 3. King, 28, was killed by a neighbor in a trailer park in Bourbon, Missouri, a town of 1,600 residents about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southwest of St. Louis.

  • Mexico says has 'no bias' on possible buyers for Citigroup assets

    Mexico's government has "no bias" on potential buyers for the assets of Citigroup that the U.S. bank is selling in Mexico, with both international and domestic bidders welcome, Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O said on Wednesday. Citigroup said on Tuesday it was selling its consumer banking operations in Mexico, and Ramirez told Reuters in an interview the process would be open to all. "Both national and foreign (bidders) with a presence in Mexico and outside of Mexico," he said.

  • Newsom rejects claims his homelessness plan isn't working

    Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday rejected claims by the sheriff of California’s most populous county that record spending on homelessness initiatives isn’t putting a dent in the problem of people living in the streets and the state isn't held accountable for where the billions of dollars go. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva criticized Newsom's announcement this week that he would add $2 billion under his latest budget proposal to an existing $12 billion plan to reduce the number of homeless Californians. “It’s going to the same homeless industrial complex, and there’s no accountability,” Villanueva said.

  • House Democrats to combine 2 key bills in push for voting rights

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Democrats the House Rules Committee was meeting Wednesday night to combine key provisions of two voting bills and pass the rule before sending it to the Senate for a vote.Why it matters: Pelosi's announcement in a letter to Democrats comes a day after President Biden called for a change to the Senate's filibuster rules in an effort to pass voting rights legislation.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The new legisl

  • Motorola (MSI) Secures LMR Contract Expansion From US Navy

    The deal reinforces Motorola's (MSI) competitive position in the public safety ecosystem and extends the operations of Land Mobile Radio network of the naval community.

  • Exclusive: Biden sending medical teams to six states to help hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19

    The federal government is sending teams to New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Rhode Island, Michigan and New Mexico to help hospitals overwhelmed by COVID.

  • Supreme Court denies appeal of regretful Islamic State bride

    The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear the appeal of a woman who left home in Alabama to join the Islamic State terror group, but then decided she wanted to return to the United States. The justices declined without comment on Monday to consider the appeal of Hoda Muthana, who was born in New Jersey in October 1994 to a diplomat from Yemen and grew up in Alabama near Birmingham. Muthana left the U.S. to join the Islamic State in 2014, apparently after becoming radicalized online.

  • Brevard Judge dismisses Jennifer Jenkins' 'cyberstalking' case against Rep. Randy Fine

    Fine's lawyers argued the Facebook posts, in which Fine targeted Jenkins over her support of a school mask mandate, amounted to protected speech.

  • Trump ends interview with NPR early following questions on election fraud

    Trump ends interview with NPR early following questions on election fraud

  • Julian Edelman confident in Patriots’ preparation for playoffs

    Julian Edelman is confident in the Patriots chances on Saturday.

  • Pop singer Ronnie Spector dies at 78

    One of music's biggest stars of the 1960s has died. Ronnie Spector, the lead singer of The Ronettes, died after a battle with cancer. She was 78.

  • 32 Things Literally Everyone Used To Have In Their Home 30 Years Ago That Basically No One Has Anymore

    I doubt anyone has these in their house anymore.View Entire Post ›

  • 'We're all hurting': Hospital workers plead for vaccination and help amid omicron surge

    When the omicron variant first began sweeping the country, there was some hope that because initial studies indicated it was less severe, it would prove to have less of an impact on the health care system. The record-smashing omicron surge, right on the heels of the crushing delta surge of the summer and fall, is pushing many overtaxed hospital systems over the edge -- systems facing staffing shortages, patients seeking care for non-COVID-related ailments adding to the burden. "Even though they say omicron is probably more mild, I don't think we're necessarily seeing that with the unvaccinated," Dr. Raymond Lee Kiser, a hospitalist and nephrologist at Columbus Regional Health in Indiana, told ABC News.

  • Fox News host Laura Ingraham warned against Trump encouraging protests at state capitols 'esp with weapons' in newly disclosed text to Mark Meadows

    The newly disclosed text message shows Ingraham advising the White House on getting Trump to make "remarks on camera" against armed protests.

  • Mo Brooks Is the Jan. 6 Congressman Who Can’t Keep His Mouth Shut

    Tom Williams/GettySomeone may need to tell Rep. Mo Brooks to stop talking.The Republican congressman from Alabama keeps defending himself in court against accusations that he helped incite the Jan. 6, 2021 riot—and it’s not helping the former prosecutor in the slightest.The particular defense Brooks has chosen seems aimed at having Justice Department lawyers mount a legal defense for him. He is arguing that his incendiary speech on Jan. 6 was part of his official duties as a congressman, a crusa

  • Romney warns against getting rid of filibuster, citing possible Trump win in 2024

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Tuesday issued a warning to Democrats about the potential consequences of getting rid of the filibuster and accused President Biden of going down "the same tragic road" of former President Trump."The United States Senate is one of our vital democratic institutions, and the power given to the minority in the Senate and the resulting requirement for political consensus are among the Senate's defining features," Romney...

  • Trump, his sister and estate of his late brother ask judge to dismiss lawsuit by Mary Trump

    Former President Donald Trump, his sister Maryanne Trump Barry and the estate of his late brother Robert Trump tried on Tuesday to convince a New York judge to dismiss a lawsuit by Mary Trump that accused her family of swindling her out of at least $10 million. Attorneys for the Trump siblings argued Mary Trump's claims are time-barred by a six-year statute of limitations and prohibited by legal releases she signed in 2001 when the family settled the estate of Fred Trump Sr., the former president's father. The Trumps also argued Mary Trump possessed "boxes and boxes of information" about the estate settlement that should have given rise to any claims at the time.

  • Trump’s new Manhattan bar: serving rip-off drinks and a side of narcissism

    45 Wine and Whiskey, the ex-president’s latest venture in his eponymous New York tower, is quite an experience – if you can find anyone to let you in Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan. There are 39 photos of the former US president in the 45 Wine and Whiskey bar. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images If you are a man who has failed in an attempt to launch a vodka brand, done the same with a line of steaks, and bankrupted several casinos and hotels, leaning further into the hospitality business m