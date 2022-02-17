Oregon suspect assaults woman in shower after 2 earlier arrests: police

Lawrence Richard
·1 min read

An Oregon suspect with a lengthy criminal record was arrested twice Wednesday and was subsequently released each time before he allegedly broke into a home and choked a woman while she showered, a report said.

Garrett W. Caspino III, 29, was cited by Corvallis police just 90 minutes before the alleged attack-- including for alleged criminal trespassing. But he was released due to the state's COVID-19 protocols, Oregon Live reported. One witness said he seemed "totally out there."

PORTLAND SEES 4 DEADLY SHOOTINGS AMID LOW POLICE MORALE, PUBLIC'S SAFETY CONCERNS

Caspino, who is homeless, then broke into the home where the woman was showering, removed his pants, and began strangling her, officials allege.

The woman’s boyfriend chased Caspino out of the home and he was arrested — again, according to the report.

OREGON MAN FIGHTING OFF BEAR ACCIDENTALLY KILLS HIS BROTHER, THEN KILLS HIMSELF

Police Lt. Ryan Eaton told the outlet that his police department has witnessed a jump in crime during the coronavirus pandemic, Oregon Live reported.

"We take all levels of crime very seriously, and we’re committed to investigating them — creating the highest level of community safety that we can," he added, according to the report.

Caspino was locked up at Benton County jail, where he is being held on a $750,000 bond, Oregon Live reported.

Caspino has a lengthy record, including about a dozen previous arrests since 2018, according to the report.

